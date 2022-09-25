The new electric suvs coming and the models on sale
The market and the offer
The offer of electric SUVs is destined to grow exponentially, thus responding to an increasingly strong demand from customers. As happened with internal combustion SUVs, among the new electric SUVs there are profoundly different models starting from compact crossovers to hyper-SUVs as in the case of the new Lotus Eletre. Among the models present there is the new Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV expected in both electric and thermal versions. (For prices, versions and availability refer to the official configurators)
