Elon Musk Launches x.AI: New AI Company to Discover the True Nature of the Universe

Elon Musk Launches x.AI, a New Artificial Intelligence Company

CNN – Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence (AI) called x.AI. The company’s website and team of a dozen employees indicate that Musk will lead the company as they “work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to advance their mission.” The website states that the goal of x.AI is to understand the true nature of the universe, echoing Musk’s previous AI ambitions.

Musk was previously an early supporter of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, but criticized the company for introducing security measures to prevent biased or sexist responses from the viral chatbot. Musk tweeted in December, expressing concern over training AI to be “aware,” which he believes can be deadly.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson in April, Musk scoffed at plans for his new AI company, mentioning his intention to create TruthGPT—an AI focused on seeking ultimate truth and understanding the universe.

Musk’s recent announcement about x.AI comes amidst his warnings about AI potentially leading to the “destruction of civilization.” He has joined other tech leaders in calling for a pause in the AI race, expressing concerns about losing control.

While details about x.AI’s mission remain scarce, the website indicates that the company is actively recruiting staff. It is worth noting that the current team showcased on the website consists mainly of men.

Musk’s announcement of his new venture comes during a delicate time for him. Following Meta’s launch of Threads, a rival app to Twitter, the future of Twitter, which Musk acquired for $44 billion in October, is now uncertain. Meta’s app has quickly gathered over 100 million registrations, while there have been reports of declining Twitter usage.

x.AI is set to make significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence under Elon Musk’s leadership. As more details emerge about the company’s mission and developments, it will undoubtedly attract attention from tech enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

