Home » Enel, the third list of funds arrives (with controversy)
Business

Enel, the third list of funds arrives (with controversy)

by admin
Enel, the third list of funds arrives (with controversy)

Covalis Capital, a global asset manager focused on infrastructure, utilities, renewable energy, industry and raw materials and a long-term shareholder of Enel with a stake of approximately 1% of the capital, today presented an alternative list of independent directors for the Board of group administration.

This was announced in a note in which Covalis underlines that “the uncertainty surrounding the process of appointing the board of directors contributes to ensuring that Enel’s shares are traded at a discount compared to companies in the sector and that the company has a cost of capital higher than it would otherwise be”.

The list presented today includes the names of Marco Mazzucchelli, Leilani C. Latimer, Francesco Galietti, Monique Sasson, Paulina Beato, Daniel Lacalle.

“Because of the opacity of the process, we do not know what the list proposed by the government represents or what its plan is for Enel – said Zach Mecelis, founder and CEO of Covalis Capital – We believe that international investors, employees and companies in which Enel operates deserve better and we feel the responsibility to start a debate. We want a diverse and independent board of directors, reflecting the international nature of the company and its shareholder base.”

Find out more

Marco Mazzucchelli has been active in the financial sector for over 35 years, holding management roles in numerous leading institutions including Sanpaolo Imi, Crédit Suisse, Rbs and Jiulius Baer. He has held management and executive positions at Quintet Private Bank, Secofind SIM and the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

You may also like

Chongqing’s light alloy industry has set a “small...

Elon Musk announces competition for AI software ChatGPT

White Mood aims to develop its leadership role...

BDI boss: “A lot of wishful thinking” –...

Manchester United down 11%: Glazer is looking for...

Chongqing’s light alloy industry has set a “small...

SpaceX cancels first test flight of giant rocket...

Renato Caimi, inventor of the lunchbox, has died...

Energy – Federal government has no concept for...

Resolution 31 of 04/11/2023 – Correction and integration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy