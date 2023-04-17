Arrested in Tunisia Gannouchi, the leader of Ennahdha – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TUNIS, APRIL 17 – Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the Tunisian opposition Ennahdha party, has been arrested. This was announced by party sources.



The president and historical leader of the Tunisian Islamic party Ennahdha, Rached Ghannouchi, was arrested in the evening and taken to the El Aouina barracks in Tunis on the orders of the anti-terrorism prosecutor. According to the local Mosaique FM radio, Ghannouchi will be questioned about the content of a video released online while he was discussing with some members of the National Salvation Front, the main opposition coalition to President Kais Saied, and said that “the removal of political Islam is a civil war project”.



Ennahdha said Ghannouchi was taken from his home by the police after his home was raided. (HANDLE).

