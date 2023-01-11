eTorothe social investing community, today announced the launch of ValueGurusa portfolio that offers retail investors long-term exposure to companies selected by influential financial figures pursuing a value investing approach.

The portfolio in question is characterized as an alternative and concrete solution to the different opinions on what currently represents a good buying opportunity, gathering the investment choices of finance leaders. eToro has in fact analyzed their allocation choices, examining the 13F filings of some of the leading mutual and hedge funds, including Baupost Group e ValueAct Capitalselecting the most popular holdings and including them in ValueGurus.

As a reminder, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 13F is a quarterly report that must be filed by all institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in assets under management.

Facilitate investment decisions

In an effort to help retail investors a make more informed investment decisionswe wanted to present them with a credible and publicly available tool that can be considered when making investment decisions, he explains Dani Brinker, Head of Investment Portfolios at eToro. “I 13F documents are an excellent financial tool as they provide an additional level of transparency on the composition of the portfolio and on the securities chosen by the main mutual funds and hedge funds. To help our users invest like them, we’ve used 13F data to create a fully managed portfolio that gives them exposure to what the best in finance are buying.

The 10 stocks in the outgoing portfolio have a weighted average market capitalization of over US$415 billion and include Google (Alphabet) and Mastercard. Furthermore, the portfolio will be rebalanced every quarter after the update of the 13F documents, following an automated, tested and non-discretionary methodology in the choice of assets. ValueGurus adds to eToro’s existing offering of portfolios that mirror the investment strategies of influential financial figures such as Warren Buffett, Edgar Wachenheim, and Carl Ichan.