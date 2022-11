In the third quarter, the GDP of the European Union marks +2.1% on an annual basis from the previous +4.3% and on a monthly basis +0.2% from the previous +0.8%.

This was announced by Eurostat according to which the reading confirms a slight expansion of the euro area economy in the third quarter, with an increase in employment of 0.2% over the quarter. That’s the least of worries, as most of Europe is looming in a winter recession well into next year.