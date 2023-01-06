[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 06, 2023]Please read this issue, the evening news “Financial Briefing”.

On Wednesday, Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy shared a memo with employees planning to cut more than 18,000 workers. Several departments, including human resources and Amazon stores, will be affected.

After years of expansion, Amazon’s workforce topped 1.5 million last year. That means the latest layoffs will reduce the workforce by about 1%.

Last year, Amazon’s holiday season sales fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company’s stock has fallen about 50% in the last year.

U.S. Attorneys Are Seizing Robinhood Stock Linked to FTX Founder.

FTX founder Sam Bankman Freed has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

In this case, 56 million Robinhood shares, worth $465 million, who owns those shares. The Justice Department does not consider the stock to be property in the bankruptcy estate.

Bankman Freed has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.

Dell wants to phase out Chinese-made chips by 2024

Dell plans to stop using Chinese-made chips by 2024 and has told suppliers to reduce other Chinese-made components in its products, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Dell also asked product assemblers and suppliers of other components to prepare capacity in countries other than China, such as Vietnam, the report said.

In December, the U.S. placed Chinese memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Storage on a trade blacklist, along with 21 other “major” chip companies.

Comprehensive report by Shang Jing, reporter from NTDTV

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/06/a103618242.html