Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨The Central Bank and other six departments: For small and micro enterprise loans due in the fourth quarter, the date of deferred repayment of principal and interest can be extended to June 30 next year at the longest

Important financial news at a glance

Six departments including the central bank: For small and micro enterprise loans due in the fourth quarter, the date of deferred repayment of principal and interest can be extended up to June 30 next year

According to the news on the central bank’s website on November 14, recently, six departments including the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the State Administration for Market Regulation jointly issued the “On Further Increase in Deferred Payment of Loans to Small and Micro Enterprises”. “Notice on the Support of Principal and Interest Payment”, for loans to small and micro enterprises due in the fourth quarter of 2022, banking financial institutions are encouraged to negotiate with enterprises to postpone principal and interest repayment in accordance with market-oriented principles. The “Notice” clarifies that for loans to small and micro enterprises (including business loans for individual industrial and commercial households and small and micro business owners) that expire in the fourth quarter of 2022 and are temporarily in distress due to the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the principal and interest repayment dates are in principle. It can be extended up to June 30, 2023. Deferred loans are normally interest accrued and no penalty interest is charged.

Commercial banks can carry out letter-of-guarantee replacement pre-sale supervision funds business with high-quality real estate companies

According to the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on November 14, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the People’s Bank of China jointly issued the “Notice on the Relevant Work of Commercial Banks Issuing Letters of Guarantee to Replace Pre-sale Supervision Funds” to guide commercial banks in accordance with marketization and the rule of law. In principle, letters of guarantee are issued to high-quality real estate companies to replace pre-sale supervision funds. The document clarifies that after the funds in the supervision account reach the supervision limit stipulated by the housing and urban-rural development department, the real estate enterprise can apply to a commercial bank to issue a letter of guarantee to replace the funds within the supervision limit. Commercial banks may, in accordance with the principles of marketization and the rule of law, make independent decisions on the basis of fully evaluating the credit risk, financial status, and reputation risk of real estate enterprises, and carry out the business of replacing pre-sale supervision funds with high-quality real estate enterprises. According to reports, the release and implementation of the “Notice” will help high-quality real estate companies ease liquidity pressure, stabilize real estate market expectations, and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

National Energy Administration: Energy supply and demand were generally stable in the first three quarters

According to the news from the National Energy Administration on November 14, today, the National Energy Administration held an online press conference for the fourth quarter to release the energy situation and grid-connected operation of renewable energy in the first three quarters of 2022, and to interpret the “Energy Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutral Standardization”. Improvement Action Plan” and answer questions from reporters. Dong Wancheng, deputy director of the Development Planning Department of the National Energy Administration, said that in the first three quarters of 2022, energy supply and demand were generally stable. Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the complex and severe external environment and changes in the situation, the energy industry has thoroughly implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, properly responded to the impact of the epidemic and changes in the international energy market, and took multiple measures to ensure stable supply and prices. The overall energy supply and demand situation Stable and generally stable prices play an important role in economic recovery.

In the third quarter, the electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 6.1% year-on-year, an increase of 5.3 percentage points compared with the second quarter; the increase in the demand for thermal coal drove the rapid growth of coal consumption; the consumption of natural gas and gasoline and kerosene has not recovered to the level of the same period last year, but the decline has been reduced. Narrow; infrastructure investment continues to make efforts, and the recovery of freight logistics supports diesel consumption to maintain stable growth. In the first three quarters, the average daily output of raw coal remained above 12 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.2%. Since September, the coal storage in power plants under unified national regulation has remained above 170 million tons. Fully promote the increase of oil and gas reserves and production, urge supply companies and local governments to sign gas supply contracts in an all-round way, and promote gas storage facilities to “store as much as possible”. In the first three quarters, the output of crude oil and natural gas increased by 3.0% and 5.4% year-on-year respectively. At present, the gas use contract for the heating season has been basically implemented, and the gas injection progress of the underground gas storage is well implemented.

New stock issuance and listing

November 15th

1 new stock listed

Tianzhen Co., Ltd.

1 new share subscription

Lijia Technology

Subscription code 889816 Total number of issued 10 million shares Online issuance of 8 million shares Subscription limit of 475,000 shares Issue price 18.18 yuan

Dividends increase

300442 Runze Technology Dividend Distribution Day

10 pieces of 10.00 yuan (tax included, 9.00 yuan after tax deduction)

300442 Runze Technology Dividends Converted to Ex-rights and Ex-dividend Dates

10 pieces of 10.00 yuan (tax included, 9.00 yuan after tax deduction)

002940 On the listing date of Anglicang’s dividends and conversion of shares

10 rpm 4.50

002940 The ex-rights and ex-dividend date of Ang Likang’s dividend conversion

10 rpm 4.50

Listed company announcement

Hongxin Electronics: The controlling shareholder intends to transfer 6% of the company’s shares by agreement to introduce state-owned capital

Miracle Pharmaceutical: The sales revenue of “Miracle” brand Reyanning Granules is less than 1 million yuan during the year

Baolong Technology: Received a designated notice from a domestic new energy vehicle head brand OEM

Juneyao Airlines: Passenger load factor in October was 65.9%, down 9.49% year-on-year

Longda Food: It plans to repurchase shares between 300 million and 500 million yuan

Liande shares: Zhuji Fanhong plans to transfer and reduce its holdings by no more than 5.97%

Borui Pharmaceutical: The actual controller plans to reduce the company’s shares by no more than 2% in a large transaction

Wen’s shares: close relatives of the actual controller plan to increase their holdings of company shares by no less than 15 million yuan

