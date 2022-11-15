Li Keqiang and Xi Jinping attended the meeting of the Chinese Communist Party on March 5, 2022. (Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

[See China November 15, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Miao Wei’s comprehensive report) is about to step down from the CCP in March next yearPrime MinisterofLi KeqiangRecently, he visited Cambodia and shouted “reform and opening up”. At the same time, Beijing announced a draft amendment to the “Legislative Law”, which has deleted theReform and Openingexpression. Analysts believe that this reflects the serious differences between the top leaders of the CCP on whether to be closed or open, but Li Keqiang’s influence is very limited.

Li Keqiang kept shouting “reform and opening up” before he stepped down as prime minister

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed on October 22, and Li Keqiang failed to enter the 20th Politburo Standing Committee, Politburo Committee and Central Committee. The next day, Li Keqiang resigned from the three positions of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member and member of the Central Committee. Li Keqiang will officially retire during the two sessions next year.

On the afternoon of November 8, Li Keqiang and his wife visited Cambodia and attended the 25th China-ASEAN (10+1) Leaders’ Meeting, the 25th ASEAN and China-Japan-ROK (10+3) Leaders’ Meeting and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS). This is Li Keqiang’s first overseas visit since the outbreak.

On November 12, when Li Keqiang attended a series of East Asian cooperation leaders’ meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, he reiterated that reform and opening up is the only way for China to achieve modernization.

Earlier, when Li Keqiang met with German Chancellor Schouz in Beijing on November 4, he said that China adheres to the basic national policy of reform and opening up, and “the door of opening up will only open wider and wider.”

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the outside world had predicted that Li Keqiang was highly likely to remain in the Politburo, and he himself emphasized on many public occasions that he “adheres to reform and opening up” and that “the waters of the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers cannot be turned back.”

Some analysts believe that Li Keqiang’s repeated emphasis on opening up reflects serious differences among the top leaders of the CCP on whether to adopt a closed-door policy or open-door policy in the future.

Li Ting, a current affairs commentator, told Radio Free Asia a few days ago that Li Keqiang’s remarks on reform and opening up are completely different and contradictory to Xi Jinping’s zero-epidemic policy. “So my understanding is that when their high-level officials deal with China‘s current social issues, there should be differences in their approach, and the differences are deep.”

Li Ting believes that Li Keqiang said these words before leaving office, but his influence is actually very limited.

What does Xi Jinping’s refusal to talk about “reform and opening up” indicate?

Caixin.com reported on November 4 that after seven years, the CCP’s “Legislation Law” was revised again to delete the statement about economic construction as the center and reform and opening up.

In addition, Xi Jinping mentioned “reform and opening up” only 4 times in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is half of the 9 times of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. few. As early as in his 2022 New Year’s message, Xi Jinping has said nothing about reform and opening up. In the previous New Year’s greetings, there are the words “reform and opening up”.

This shows that “reform and opening up” is inconsistent with Xi Jinping’s philosophy. In recent years, Xi Jinping has adhered to the “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention policy unswervingly, promoted the so-called “common prosperity”, and restarted the supply and marketing cooperatives and canteens of the Mao Zedong era. Chinese people and the international community are worried about China He will close the country; at the same time, he will also strengthen his personal control over the whole party and the party over the country. Therefore, public opinion believes that the reform and opening up has existed in name only, and now it seems that it has finally come to an end.

Hu Ping, honorary editor-in-chief of Beijing Spring, told VOA, “The reason why Xi Jinping stopped mentioning ‘reform and opening up’ is because he believes that China has entered a ‘new era’ under his leadership, which is the era of Xi Jinping.”

Su Xiaokang, a writer who was exiled overseas because of the “June 4th Incident” and the chief editor of “He Shang”, said that China‘s astonishing economic development has brought about astonishing corruption, and this has actually provided legitimacy for Xi Jinping’s second-generation red to restore the Mao-style dictatorship. He said, “The only way to solve the problem of China‘s reform and opening up is to follow the path of constitutional democracy. But Xi Jinping doesn’t want to go this way, so what should he do? There is no way to move forward. He has to go back and go back to the Mao Zedong era.”

