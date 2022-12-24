Financial Breakfast on December 24: U.S. economic slowdown boosts risk appetite, dollar falls, Russia signals crude oil production cuts



On Saturday (December 24), Beijing time, the dollar fell against most currencies in volatile and light trading on Friday. Data showed that the U.S. economy is gradually cooling, which strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more modestly, driving investors Gold prices rose on improved risk appetite; oil prices settled around $3 a barrel higher after Russia said it may cut crude output in response to G7 price caps on Russian exports.

Commodity closing situation:Brent crude settled at $83.92, up 3.6%, while U.S. crude settled at $79.56 a barrel, up 2.7%. Both benchmark contracts posted their biggest weekly gains since October. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5 percent at $1,804.2.

U.S. stocks closed:The Dow Jones index closed up 0.53% at 33203.93 points; the S&P 500 index closed up 0.59% at 3844.76 points; the Nasdaq composite index closed up 0.21% at 10497.86 points.

precious metal

Gold prices rose on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend, as data showed U.S. inflation was cooling, though not so markedly that the Federal Reserve slowed rate hikes. Gold rose about 0.2% for the week, its best performance in three weeks.

U.S. consumer spending rose 0.1 percent in November after climbing 0.4 percent in October, while inflation cooled further. Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said gold was higher on fresh speculative buying ahead of the new year as inflation moved closer to expectations, on bets that larger funds could be long bullion at the start of the year.

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Thursday after U.S. gross domestic product data highlighted a faster rebound in the country’s economy than previously estimated, potentially making the Federal Reserve more eager to fight inflation. While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates have a big impact on non-yielding gold. Gold prices are on track for a second straight year of losses, down nearly 2%.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $23.70 an ounce, platinum jumped 4.3% to $1,019.72 and palladium rose 3.6% to $1,741.75. All three precious metals were on track for weekly gains.

Oil prices settled around $3 a barrel higher on Friday after Russia said it may cut crude output in response to a Group of Seven price cap on Russian exports. Oil prices were set for a second straight week of gains.

Russia may cut oil production by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it deals with price caps, RIA Novosti quoted Deputy Prime Minister Novak on Friday.

Russia’s Baltic oil exports in December could have fallen 20 percent from the previous month after the European Union and the Group of Seven nations imposed sanctions and price caps on Russian crude starting Dec. 5, according to traders and Reuters calculations.

Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said, “”Russia may cut production or give more impetus to the bulls. If global demand continues at the current pace, this cut could have a significant impact. We may stay in the daily market.” Barrels in the $80 range. “

Crude oil demand and production are likely to fall in the coming days as a massive winter snowstorm is set to hit much of the U.S. and keep people at home. Several of the largest U.S. refineries were shut due to the extreme cold, while production facilities in Texas and North Dakota were also shut.

U.S. gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel futures both rose more than 5% on expectations of refinery cuts and a surge in demand for heating oil.

foreign exchange

The dollar fell against most currencies in volatile and thin trade on Friday, as data showed the U.S. economy was gradually cooling, bolstering expectations for smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and improving investor risk appetite.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.1 percent in November after climbing 0.4 percent in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE price index rose 5.5 percent after rising 6.1 percent in October.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.2 percent in November after rising 0.3 percent in October. The core PCE price index rose 4.7 percent in November from a year earlier, after rising 5.0 percent in October. The Fed tracks the PCE price index to set monetary policy.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Friday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, which are highly sensitive to risk sentiment, also rose against the greenback. Investors also sold safe-haven Treasuries, pushing yields higher.

Amo Sahota, executive director of Klarity FX, said, “The stock market feels more comfortable today, there seems to be no panic, the inflation data is moving in the right direction, but not fast enough, and the growth of the US economy has not been significantly hindered. Still growing slightly , so far there is no economic depression.”

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by just 25 basis points at its next policy meeting after a number of aggressive hikes. In afternoon trade, the euro rose 0.2% to $1.0616.

The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all gained against the U.S. dollar. The Australian dollar was up 0.4% at $0.6710 and the New Zealand dollar was up 0.6% at $0.6287. The U.S. dollar was down 0.4% against the Canadian dollar at C$1.3599.

According to Statistics Canada, the Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in October from September, in line with expectations, and GDP is expected to grow by another 0.1% in November. That also boosted the Canadian dollar.

USD/JPY rose 0.4% to 132.89. However, the yen was on track to gain 2.7 percent on the week after the Bank of Japan adjusted a key policy in the government bond market earlier this week.

A separate report on Friday showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods edged up in November while shipments fell, suggesting business spending on equipment will slow this quarter as higher borrowing costs cool demand for goods.

Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched measure of business spending plans, rose 0.2% last month, data showed. Orders for core capital goods rose 0.3 percent in October. However, shipments of core capital goods fell 0.1 percent in November after rising 1.4 percent in October.

Separate data showed U.S. consumers expect price pressures to moderate next year, with a survey on Friday showing consumers’ one-year inflation expectations fell to their lowest level in 18 months in December. That was a key indicator mentioned by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference. In a brutal year for global markets, the dollar has soared nearly 9 percent as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to curb inflation.

Still, the dollar index has fallen more than 8 percent since hitting a 20-year high in September, with a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation fueling hopes that the Fed may soon end its tightening cycle. The U.S. dollar index was last little changed at 104.35.

market news

More than half of adults in the UK are buying less food and drink, survey says

More than half of adults in the UK are buying less food and drink, according to the latest findings from the Food Standards Agency. In England’s poorest areas, 61% of respondents said they bought less food when shopping in the last month. The proportion is 44% in the wealthiest areas and 51% across the UK. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they skipped a meal or reduced their portion size because they couldn’t afford groceries. Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks in the UK have risen by 16.5% this year in the year to November, the biggest increase since September 1977, according to the latest ONS data. (CCTV News)

Germany to suspend aid to Iran

The German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on the 23rd local time that Germany will suspend aid to Iran, including export credits and investment guarantees. At the same time, the energy dialogue, training, trade exhibition and other plans of the two sides will also be affected. Germany had closed its export and investment guarantees to Iran for decades, opening them only briefly after EU sanctions were lifted in 2016. (CCTV)

In the first 11 months, my country’s absorption of foreign capital increased by 9.9% year-on-year

From January to November 2022, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 1,156.09 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.9% on a comparable basis (the same below), equivalent to 178.08 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 12.2%. In terms of industries, the actual use of foreign capital in the service industry was 842.61 billion yuan, an increase of 0.9%. The actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries increased by 31.1%, of which the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 58.8%, and the high-tech service industry increased by 23.5%.

Ukrainian Prime Minister: More than 200 batches of energy equipment have arrived in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Interfax News Agency reported on December 23 that Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmegal announced on the same day that more than 200 batches of energy equipment from partner countries had arrived in Ukraine. Shmegal said that these countries are currently assisting Ukraine with generators capable of powering important facilities including medical equipment and water company pumping stations. (CCTV News)

U.S. President Biden formally signs the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023

The White House issued a statement stating that US President Biden has officially signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023. The defense funding authorized by this bill reaches US$857.9 billion, which is US$45 billion higher than Biden’s defense budget application. The bill mainly authorizes the appropriation of funds for the Department of Defense projects and military construction, the Department of Energy’s national security projects and intelligence projects, and other matters such as appropriating funds for the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Maritime Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the intelligence community. Among them, the U.S. Department of Defense will receive $816.7 billion. (CCTV)

Russian Ministry of Emergencies: Snowstorm cuts power to 11 settlements in Primorsky Krai

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Alexander Kaplunov, deputy director of the Primorsky Territory Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, said that the snowstorm has raged in the region for the third consecutive day. power off. Kaplunov noted that life support facilities are powered by backup power.

Thailand’s tourism industry exceeds target by 15% in year-end peak period

Thailand will exceed its latest foreign tourist arrival target by about 15%, driven by a surge in tourists from Europe and the United States at the end of the year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said. Yuthasak Supasorn, head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said at least 11.5 million international tourists will come this year, out of a target of 10 million. The country had recorded 10.9 million foreign tourists as of Dec. 20, and an influx of tourists is expected in the final days of 2022, he said.

SNCF strikes deal with unions to cancel New Year holiday strike plans

On December 23 local time, the French National Railway Company (SNCF) announced that on the evening of the 22, the company’s top management had reached an agreement with the trade union to cancel the strike plan for railway employees during the New Year holiday. In addition, affected by the original strike plan, it is expected that during the traditional holidays this weekend, railway traffic will still be severely blocked, and the travel of French people will be affected. It is reported that the cause of the strike was that railway employees demanded higher wages.

Shanghai Disney will adjust ticket prices from June 23 next year: Regular day tickets will increase by 40 yuan

From June 23, 2023, Shanghai Disney Resort will adjust the ticket price of Shanghai Disneyland under the current four-level ticket price structure. Among them, the ticket price of “regular day” is 475 yuan, covering most weekdays and some weekends; the ticket price of “special regular day” is 599 yuan, covering some weekends and some weekdays; the ticket price of “peak day” is 719 yuan ; “Special Peak Day” ticket price is 799 yuan.