CCTV news:On November 14, the People’s Bank of China and other six departments jointly issued the “Notice on Further Increasing Support for Deferred Repayment of Loans to Small and Micro Enterprises”. For small and micro enterprise loans due in the fourth quarter of 2022, banks are encouraged to Commercial financial institutions negotiate with enterprises to postpone repayment of principal and interest in accordance with market-oriented principles. Industry insiders pointed out that this move will help stabilize the confidence of market players, form reasonable expectations for macro policies, and stimulate the vigor and vitality of market players.

The debt repayment date of small and micro enterprises can be extended until the end of June next year

The “Notice” clarifies that for loans to small and micro enterprises (including business loans for individual industrial and commercial households and small and micro business owners) that expire in the fourth quarter of 2022 and are temporarily in distress due to the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the principal and interest repayment dates are in principle. It can be extended up to June 30, 2023.

Small and micro enterprises will be exempted from penalty interest for deferred loans

Deferred loans normally accrue interest without penalty interest. All banking financial institutions must adhere to the judgment of substantive risks, adjust the credit management system in a timely manner, not downgrade the loan risk classification due to the epidemic alone, and not affect the credit records, and improve the due diligence and exemption regulations related to loan deferred repayment of principal and interest.

Improve the convenience of small and micro enterprises to apply for loan extension

The “Notice” requires that banking financial institutions should innovate loan extension products and services, provide enterprises with differentiated loan extension methods, online loan renewal products, and online processing channels for loan extensions, and improve the convenience of small and micro enterprises in handling loan extensions. Under the premise of effective risk prevention and control, loan extension applications that lack some materials can be “handled with a gap” and supplemented afterwards.

Taking Multiple Measures to Mobilize the Enthusiasm of Banking Financial Institutions

In order to fully mobilize the enthusiasm of banking financial institutions, the “Notice” proposes that the People’s Bank of China comprehensively use a variety of monetary policy tools to maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system; financial regulatory authorities implement differentiated policies such as the tolerance of non-performing loans for small and micro enterprises; Financial departments at all levels should fully consider the impact of the policy of deferred repayment of principal and interest when assessing the operating performance of state-owned and shareholding banking financial institutions in 2022, and make reasonable adjustments and evaluations. At the same time, government financing guarantee institutions are encouraged to extend the guarantee period for enterprises that need loan extension, and continue to provide credit enhancement support.

Increased rescue efforts will help stimulate the vitality of market players

Industry insiders said that some industries and small, medium and micro enterprises are still in trouble. It is necessary to strive to maintain the continuity, stability and sustainability of macro policies, and to take measures to increase the rescue of market players, especially small, medium and micro enterprises. . This move will help stabilize the confidence of market players, form reasonable expectations for macro policies, and stimulate the vigor and vitality of market players.

