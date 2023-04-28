Home » Fiorentina-Cremonese, original shirts. Fruit of Schlein’s color scheme?
Maybe we’re just reverting to common sense

It will be the fruit of the color scheme slimewill be the fruit of spring, but in Italy something is changing or perhaps we are just returning to common sense.

Once upon a time, until the 80s, football was a pretty simple thing. There were eleven consecutively numbered players and the numbers corresponded to the roles. For example number 2 was right-back and number three was left-back, five was the stopper. while the right wing was characterized by the number 7, the number 11 meant the left wing, the number nine the centre-forward and the number 10 the prestigious left midfielder, the “director”.

Then in the 80s of the twentieth century the revolution came and so we all found ourselves with wrong numbers because they were the result of progressive enrollment or the player’s eccentricities. Likewise, the madness of the colors of the shirts followed. The chromatic revolution was carried out with the excuse that with the advent of colour, the teams were no longer distinguishable and thus a far-reaching mess was generated which extends its effects until today.

The teams completely lost their chromatic identity, so to speak. The “yellow – reds” of the Roma, for example, they had and still have completely chromatically ungrammatical shirts, the result of the madness of some joker. Black, blue, even green and yellow jerseys took the place of the usual coloratura. Nothing is understood anymore. And the excuse of the advent of color doesn’t hold water, because if two teams have colors that blend in color they blend in black and white too, only that previous common sense had one team wearing a light outfit and the other a dark one .

After all, the legendary colored stickers of the footballers were there to prove it: the colors didn’t get confused. However, a small miracle happened last night: the semi-final of the Italian Cup between Fiorentina and Cremonese, finished 0 – 0 and which saw the passage of the Viola to the final. Precisely of the “purples”.

