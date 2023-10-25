Flat session at Piazza Affari, Ftse Mib at +0.05%

The ending was uneventful on Piazza Affari, on an uncertain day for European stock markets. The Ftse Mib closes almost unchanged (+0.05%) at 27,572 points, with Moncler (+2.1%), Erg (+2.05%) and A2a (+2%) and at the top while Bper falls back (- 2.6%), Nexi (-2%) and Pirelli (-2%).

Focus on Microsoft and Alphabet’s quarterly reports due out this evening, awaiting the ECB meeting on Thursday.

From the macroeconomic agenda came the preliminary PMI indices for October, which highlighted a further contraction in economic activity in the eurozone at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Among raw materials, Brent oil slips below 88 dollars a barrel, while gas drops to €49/Mwh.

On bonds, the BTP-Bund spread increased to 199 basis points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond at 4.83%, while the US Treasury stood at 4.86%. On the Forex, the euro/dollar breaks down yesterday’s gains and returns below 1.06.

