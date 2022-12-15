The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operating signals on the FTSE/MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and POSTE ITALIANE will be examined in detail on the various timeframes. If you want to send a question about the episode, click here to write to us.
See also DBA strengthens itself in the Balkans: ICT assignment for digitization of the judicial system in Serbia