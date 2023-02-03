Listen to the audio version of the article

A big comeback. Ford will again be part of the Formula 1 circus as an engine supplier to Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced on Friday that kicks off with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. where he competed for 38 years until his retirement in 2004, from attention to sustainable racing and explosion of popularity across North America.

Powertrainers Red Bull and Ford will collaborate on the development of a hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri when new F1 regulations begin in 2026. The American automaker dominated F1 in the late 1960s and ’70 as an engine manufacturer with Cosworth and Ford being the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.

Ford, who owned and operated the Jaguar F1 team, left F1 in 2004 when Jaguar was sold and became Red Bull Racing. Ford was drawn back to F1, where it competed for 38 years until retiring in 2004, by F1’s focus on sustainable racing and its explosion of popularity across North America.

Ford is the first American engine supplier to return to F1 as the series races five times this year in North America, with three of those races in the United States. General Motors has announced a partnership with Andretti Global to be its engine supplier if Andretti gets an F1 team.

“The numbers globally are huge for Formula 1,” Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook told the Associated Press. «Especially in the United States, where the growth and diversity of fans is enormous. This is important to us. We don’t just want to race and learn technology. We have to do it. But we also need to be able to connect with the fans.”