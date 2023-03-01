Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

it suits buy Intesa San Paolo shares? What is the income 2023? What is the target price? What can be the risks in buying the shares of this company?

Have you wondered, as an investor, whether it is worth acquiring these shares? In this guide I will give you all the information to understand whether or not to invest in this company.

In fact, we will analyze the quotation, we will study what the returns are, what the trend is and which the consensus.

Intesa Sanpaolo: who is it?

Certainly there is no need to present this company, but when I introduce these guides I love to delve into 360° and find out who and what is behind the shares that I have decided to include in the portfolio: I think it is of fundamental importance to analyze the history and information about the company whose shares you have decided to buy. So let’s try to understand the history of this company.

Intesa Sanpaolo is a leading Italian banking institution and one of the leading in Europe, by number of branches and number of market shares.

The group starts its activity on 1 January 2007, following the merger of Sanpaolo IMI and Banca Intesa. It has its legal and administrative headquarters in Turin and a secondary office in Milan. However, its origins date back to 1563 with the foundation of the San Paolo Banking Institute in Turin.

The company is listed on the FTSE MIB index of the Milan Stock Exchange and its shares are included in the EURO Stoxx 50 index and the Euro Stoxx 50 Banks index. His capitalization amounts to 40.99 billion euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo share performance and price

Now that we have seen the history of the company, let’s see the trend by viewing the graph that shows us the curve in real time:

Intesa Sanpaolo Share Forecasts 2023: Dividends and target price

Now that we have an eye on the graph, we can analyze it in a more in-depth and targeted way if it is convenient invest in Intesa Sanpaolo sharesanalyzing information such as the target price eh dividends

Latest news

What happened to this company in the 2020? The group closed the year with positive Ebitda revenues, despite the covid period. Intesa Sanpaolo offered a dividend of 0.09% per share, for 3 periods, spread over 3 tranches, + 7% compared to the previous year. Intesa Sanpaolo closed the pandemic year with a net profit of 3.5 billion euro, down on the previous year due to the acquisition of the former UBI bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo was profitable in the first half of 2020 with a net profit of 2.6 billion euros, which weakened to a negative profit of 3.4 million euros due to the acquisition of the from the UBI Bank. It then closed the year 2020 with a net profit of 1,516 euros.

It should be emphasized that Intesa Sanpaolo has sold a historic part of the group, i.e. Monte Pegni, to deal with and help with the acquisition of UBI.

In the first semester 2021 revenues of around 3 billion euro were recorded (+17.8%, compared to 2020): the change is mainly attributable to the acquisition of new customers managed by Intesa Sanpaolo.

To report the March 16, 2022 that the institute ended the session with a rise of 6.97% to 2.148 euros.

I financial results of the first nine months of 2022 have undoubtedly confirmed IntesaSanpaolo’s ability to generate solid profitability and to create value for all stakeholders even in complex contexts.

The result of operation management rose by 2%, from 7.83 billion to 7.99 billion euros.

Il cost/income ratio in the first nine months of 2022 it was 49.4%.

On November 15, 2022 Intesa Sanpaolo he placed on US market and’dual tranche issue.

Both issues have a value date of November 22, 2022.

The first concerns a Senior Preferred 3-year bullet for a nominal value of 750 million dollars and a yield equal to a US government bond of the same duration, increased by 258 basis points. The security also has a fixed rate coupon of 7%.

The second concerns a Senior Non Preferred inaugural 11-year with an option to be called in the tenth year, for a face value of $1.25 billion and a yield equal to the US Treasury plus 440 basis points; the security has a fixed rate coupon of 8.248%.

On the same day, the company announced that it had terminated the sale of NEXI ordinary shares for approximately 67 million shares, which correspond to approximately 5.1% of the related capital.

It remains important to underline that the sale of the shares has no impact on the long-lasting strategic partnership with NEXIrecently extended outside the national perimeter (the extension of the agreement also in Croatia is being approved by the competent Authorities).

A December 2022 Intesa has signed a joint venture with Digital Magics, a business incubator listed on Euronext Growth Milan, to make co-investments aimed at high-potential digital startups. In fact, following the agreement, Apside was set up, the newco that carries out the investments, in which the two groups are owned with identical 50% shares.

Intesa also reduced its stake in the capital of Saipemgoing from 3.423% to 2.992%.

At the end of the year 2022 The Goldman Sachs Group reduced the aggregate stake in the capital of Intesa Sanpaolo by 0.952%, from a previous situation of 8.39% as at 2 December 2022.

2022 brought net interest of 9.5 billion euros, up 20.2% compared to 7.9 billion in 2021, while the net result was 4.35 billion euros.

Il 2023 it started well: first of all IntesaSanpaolo communicated that, following the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB), Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking formalized the deed of merger by incorporation of Fideuram Bank Luxembourg e CBPQ, launching the operations of IntesaSanpaolo Wealth Management. With this operation, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to expand its support to Italian and foreign high net worth individual customers.

Tecma Solutionsa tech company specializing in the real estate sector and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, has signed up with Intesa a loan agreement for an amount of 2.5 million euro, with a duration of 6 years and an initial grace period of 18 months. The operation is aimed at supporting research and development activities relating to the software platform which offers integrated cloud solutions for managing real estate transactions for sale and for rent, both in the residential and commercial segments.

Intesa Sanpaolo: the target price

Il target price of Intesa Sanpaolo is equivalent to approximately 2.99 euros, where the minimum price is 2.40 euros and the maximum 3.55 euros.

Right now analysts are leaning towards a stock accumulation plan, with buy and accumulate strategy.

Intesa Sanpaolo: dividends

Within the horizon of the business plan 2022-2025 the distribution of cash dividends is envisaged which correspond to a payout ratio on the consolidated net result of 70% in each year of the plan.

The coupon will be detached on Monday 22 May 2023 and paid on 24 May, with a total amount of 0.1606 euro of the 2023 dividend relating to the 2022 financial year, even if the unit amount could increase, considering the execution of the purchase of treasury shares.

IntesaSanpaolo will communication the definitive amount of the unit dividend at the end of buyback and in any case no later than 18 May 2023.

Is it worth investing in Intesa Sanpaolo shares?

We have reached the point of this reading: it is better to invest in shares of Intesa Sanpaolo? As I often say, investing in just one company is never a wise choice, this is because we incur specific risk (especially if we act by purchasing an isolated share and without inserting the operations into a strategy of diversification, taking into account the various risks).

Where to buy Intesa Sanpaolo shares?

You want to buy shares Intesa Sanpaolo? If you are aware of the importance of having a strategy and want to buy stocks, knowing how to do it, then there are two ways:

Contact the bank : if you intend to invest sums up to 4,000 euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. Italian banks offer the possibility of creating a securities account. However, know that management costs are often very high;

Rely on online platforms: you can find many specialized in buying stocks that give you access to the markets. This strategy is often cheaper than the one proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. They are to be preferred in terms of user experience and above all the costs that you will pay.

In conclusion, one last piece of advice: if you want to invest in this company you naturally have to believe in what it does, think that the product offered has a rosy future and you have to believe in the company.

If you want to invest, you must always use sums that you know you can allow yourself to lose or never exceed 4% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification it is useful when investing in individual stocks. You already know that my position is imperative on this aspect: take risks, yes, but with conscience and prudence.

