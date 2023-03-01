the 36th edition CASACOR São Paulo (@casacor_oficial) released the exhibitors for the 2023 edition, which will take place from May 30 to August 6, at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista. With the theme “Body&Morada”, professionals will present projects that make reference to the skin we inhabit, in addition to that of the body, that of the house and that of the planet.

Deca invited veteran Sig Bergamin, who returns to celebrate the long-lasting synergy at maximum power of three decades in the interior decoration market.

Portinari will bring Alex Hanazaki to CASACOR São Paulo, while Duratex will have the solar architecture by Paola Ribeiro from Rio de Janeiro.

LG invited the Rio de Janeiro office, BC Arquitetos, based in São Paulo and projects across the country and in Portugal. Marcelo Salum, from Santa Catarina, also established in São Paulo, will design Casa Riachuelo. Architect Ricardo Abreu was invited by Coral to design the brand’s environment.

The trio from São Paulo, Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele and Felipe Troncon, from Suíte Arquitetos, will design the Cosentino space. Another trio, Très Arquitetura, was invited by Celmar to debut at CASACOR São Paulo with a proprietary environment. As well as Líder, which will bring the duo Figueiredo & Fischer, to make its space.

Forest Bath

Botanist and landscaper, Ricardo Cardim, in partnership with the architect Alessandra Caiado Cardim, taking the concept of Pocket Forest to Conjunto Nacional. The cast of landscapers also includes Ana Clara Ethel, Clariça Lima, Catê Poli and João Jadão, Ricardo Pessuto, Luciano Zanardo and the duo Felipe Stracci and Luciana Pitombo, from Plantar Ideias.

veterans

In addition to Sig, the exhibition will have the expected presence of other veterans, such as Guilherme Torres, Léo Shehtman and Brunete Fraccaroli.

international presence

Dividing his time between Bolivia and Brazil, the Bolivian architect Eduardo Baldelomar is one of the guests of the edition. The international participations will also feature the Peruvian duo Augusta Pastor and Santiago Roose, also debuting at CASACOR São Paulo.

twist brazil

More and more, CASACOR São Paulo receives professionals from other Brazilian states and this edition could not be different, with the presence of Bahians Caio Bandeira and Thiago Martins and Maria Clara Marback, Cristiane Pepe, Echatarina Brasileiro.

The miners will be represented by José Navarro, Fernanda Rubatino, Letícia Nannetti. The show will also feature Salvio Júnior and Moacir Junior from Studio CASAdesign, from Santa Catarina, as well as Tufi Mousse and Rodolpho Schier. From Rio Grande do Sul, CASACOR receives the architect Juarez Cruz.

Among the locals, Pedro Coimbra, Adriana Valle and Patricia Carvalho, from Migs Arquitetos, stand out. Pernambuco architect Josemar Costa Junior will also have his space at the show and Gleuse Ferreira from Sergipe completes the team.

São Paulo countryside

The interior of the State of São Paulo will also have a strong presence with projects signed by Gustavo Martins, Mônica Costa, Cacau Ribeiro, Silvia Camargo and Caru Cunha, in addition to Hellen Pacheco and Quintino Facci.

house silver

In the team of architects who have stood out in the show since the beginning of their careers, the edition features Luiz Otávio Debeus, Ticiane Lima, Erica Salgueiro, Mauro Contesini, Tota Penteado and Ricardo Caminada, Barbara Dundes, Marcela Penteado, Gabriel de Lucca, Flávia Burin, Samuel Angelo and Guto Andrade.

weight debuts

Among the premieres, the architect and presenter of GNT Stephanie Ribeiro (@ste_rib) who shares the authorship of the project with José Carrari Filho and Gabriel Ramires. The architect and social activist, Ester Carro, from the NGO Fazendinhando. In addition to architects Audrey Caroline, Thamires Mendes, from Arqtab, who teamed up with Maycon Fogliene to design a 100% accessible studio.

Also debuting are the AD/VP duo, Andressa Danielli and Vanessa Pasqual, Bruno Moraes, Danielle Vit, Felipe Fichberg, Isabela Nallon, Juliana Cascaes, Rafael Zampini, Renan Altera and Rubia Vieira.