Antonio Conte’s team, eliminated from the FA Cup for a ‘second’

Ndiaye scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute

El Sheffield transferred his good moment in the Championshipa clear candidate for promotion in the Premier, to the England Cup where they progressed to the quarterfinals at eliminate Tottenham with a late goal from Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye. Antonio Conte’s team accelerated in the last bars, but without a solution against a rival with clear ideaswith traces of a Premier who knew how to handle the match and find the prize in a clash with few chances.

SHE UNTIL LINEUPS Sheffield United Foderingham; Baldock (Berge, 62′), Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Osborn, Doyle, Coulibaly (Lowe, 62′); Brooks (Ndiaye, 73′), McAtee (Fleck, 85′) y Sharp. Tottenham Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Peter Porro (Danjuma, 82′); Hojberg, Sarr (Skipp, 74′); Perisic, Son, Lucas (Kulusevski, 73′); and Richarlison (Kane, 65′). Referee John Brooks. T.A.: Baldock (47′), Lowe (85′) / Sarr (56′).

Antonio Conte’s team faced the duel with variants in their eleven. In fact, he did not turn to Harry Kane until the second part, with the duel stuck. Bolstered by back-to-back wins against West Ham and Chelsea that have returned them to fourth place, the London team went from better to worse.

He was able to take advantage after half an hour in a good chance from Richarlison who went over the crossbar. But the local team also had its chance before the intermission. Was Ismaila Coulibaly the one who picked up a rebound and shot on goaldeflected, near the left post.

Kane burst in at game time. He went out for Richarlison with the idea of create a danger that did not exist until then. The duel was open, with alternatives in the game, but without a threat to the goalkeepers.

The entrance to the Ndiaye field was key, which in the 73rd minute he came off the bench for Andre Brooks. The Senegalese took seven minutes to take advantage of his time. In an individual action, he picked up the ball at the top of the area, dodged a couple of defenders and signed a great goal; he past Fraser Forster with a cross shot and unbalanced the match for the London despair, who tried to react hastily and with almost no time.

El Sheffield He transferred his great moment to the Cup and Tottenham said goodbye to the competition.