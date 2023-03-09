Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

In today’s article we will talk about the updates on the trend of Juventus shares and the forecasts of the experts on the future of the stock. What are the quotations e performance of the stock and what can we expect in the coming months and years?

To find out more keep reading!

This article talks about:

A few words about Juventus: what the club does

I know it might seem absurd to introduce a colossus like la Juventus Football Club, since it is a very famous Italian football club based in Turin.

However I think it is always important to take stock of the situation when analyzing the shares to invest inand search information on the trustworthiness of the company.

Juventus was founded in 1897 by a group of Turin high school students, while today it is the colossus we know now. The partnership between this company and the Agnelli family was the first and longest lasting in our country.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001, Juve is a joint-stock company that is firmly positioned among the top ten football clubs on a global scale.

The capitalization today is 761.93 million euros.

Juventus share performance and price

Now that we have introduced this company, even if, I repeat, it didn’t need any particular introduction, we can concentrate on an aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart.

Here is the graph of the performance of the shares

Juventus 2023 share forecasts: what to expect? Dividends and target price

And now let’s see the most important data to understand if invest in Juventus shares.

Latest news

In the 2020, despite qualifying for the last 16 of Champions League, the Juventus stock on the stock exchange recorded clear losses due to a season that was not exactly at the top in the Italian championship. A year ago the stock price of the Juventus Football Club company was dropped by 37%.

However there was a recovery when the team, following the official news of the project for a European competition (i.e. the Superleague) saw its shares rise and almost regain the +13%.

But the swings weren’t over, because a maggio 2021following the defeat against Milan, Juve shares suffered yet another collapse, recording a value of the share with a decrease on an annual basis of over 26%.

At that stage, the price of Juventus shares marked a discount by 4.6% at 0.70 euros: to make a comparison, just think that in August 2019 Juve traded just under 1.4 euros.

The July news included the forecast of a capital increase of 400 million euros, to be implemented by the end of this year.

This news had been made official by Andrea Agnelli, with the premise that there would be favorable market conditions, the approval of the capital increase by the competent corporate bodies and the release of the authorizations by the competent authorities.

The operation would be guaranteed by four Banks, i.e.Goldman Sachs International, Jp Morgan Ag, Mediobanca e UniCredit Corporate & Investment Bankingnot to mention that the majority shareholder, Exor Nv (which held 63.8% of the share capital) has undertaken to subscribe the portion of the capital increase pertaining to it, up to approximately 255 million.

It must be said that Juventus boasted accounts in the red also following the purchase of CR7. According to rumors, the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 marked a net loss of 200 million.

The company ended the year with a loss net of 64.7 million euros compared to the previous year. AlsoThe first half of 2022 closed with a consolidated loss of 119 million euros, slightly up on the loss of 113.7 million euros in the first half of the previous year.

The 2021/2022 financial year suffered a significant loss.

Il 2023 it didn’t start better: on Friday 20 January the sentence of the sports justice that took away 15 points from the team made slip 8% the Juventus share, under 30 cents.

The sentence came following the investigation carried out by the prosecutor into the illegitimate capital gains made by the Juventus team.

The economic situation is also destined to worsen for obvious ranking reasons, since the Champions League area is increasingly distant and with it the prizes associated with qualifying for the European competition.

Furthermore, on 23 January the club closed the session with a decrease of 5.12% to 0.31 euro.

Target price Juventus

We continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price varies between €0.31 and €0.35, with an average price of €0.33.

The advice of those who carry out the analyzes is to keep the shares and therefore lean towards hold because the results may outperform.

Obviously, we are talking about uncertain data and forecasts: I remind you that no one has a crystal ball and can tell you what to do with certainty. Only having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when evaluating how to manage your portfolio.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Juventus shares: dividend

And finally, here is the last piece of data that as an investor might be of interest to you, namely the one related to Juventus dividends.

No dividend distribution is envisaged for 2023.

Is it worth investing in Juventus shares?

Now that we have examined all the technical information that can be useful to investors, let’s try to understand if it is better to buy Juventus shares.

Personally I advise against buying a single share, as it would be a risky operation if carried out individually, and without including it within a diversified strategy.

Investing in stocks can be rewarding, but you need to be clear about what you’re doing. I do not recommend acting rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

If, on the other hand, you have been investing for some time or you believe you have the skills to start without further investigation, then you might be interested in discovering the offer #IOPOINTONITALIA.

It is a review that proposes the most profitable shares of our country in which to invest. The Studies and Research Center of Affari Miei constantly examines and monitors the proposed actions, so as to suggest the most interesting ones.

If you want to invest successfully in the Italian stock market and prefer to do so with a guide who selects and analyzes the most interesting stocks, take a look at #IOPOINTOSULLITALIA.

Where to buy Juventus shares?

However, if you want to buy shares but you don’t know how to do it practically, here I’ll explain which are the two channels you can use:

The traditional bank. If you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, then your current account should be fine. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, the problem is that often the operations have a high online cost and you have to evaluate case by case if it’s convenient for you;

If you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, then your current account should be fine. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio, the problem is that often the operations have a high online cost and you have to evaluate case by case if it’s convenient for you; A online platform. There are many platforms specialized in the purchase of shares and other financial instruments that are native digital and allow you to access the markets in a more intuitive and often cheaper way. There are platforms that allow you to buy shares even with just €50. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all costs.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

We have briefly seen some predictions on the Juventus title and on what the future of the company could be.

Juventus is the most famous, loved (or hated) team in Italy. Only buy stocks if you truly believe in the growth of this company but don’t get too carried away by sentimentality.

In any case, even if you have full confidence in the brand, always and only invest figures that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

Diversification and prudence are indispensable in a sector which, for better or worse, has risk as its constant. You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: take risks yes, but with intelligence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before start investing:

Enjoy the reading!