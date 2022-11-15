- Fu Jiaqi, a statistician from the Department of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the total retail sales of consumer goods in October National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
- China’s consumption grew negative again in October, and the market hopes that the “Twenty Measures” will promote demand recovery and smooth economic cycle Wall Street Journal
- China’s industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5% in October, down 1.3 percentage points from the previous month Chinatimes.com
- Total retail sales of consumer goods fell by 0.5% in October 2022 National Bureau of Statistics of People’s Republic of China
- China’s October retail sales turned down 0.5% year-on-year, less than the previous value and expectations Wall Street Journal
- See full coverage on Google News