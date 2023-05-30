Gamblers pay more and win less in Las Vegas

Las Vegas casinos charge their visitors more money to gamble while reducing the chances of winning. Getty Images / Matthias Kulka

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are making changes to attract “higher value customers,” reports The Wall Street Journal. Blackjack players therefore pay more money to gamble and win less. In 2022, blackjack players lost $1 billion at the gaming tables in Las Vegas, according to the state of Nevada.

Die Casinos in Las Vegas charge their visitors more money for gambling while reducing your chances of winning. As reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), blackjack wagers are higher while payouts are lower. In addition, roulette on the Las Vegas Strip is riskier. Casino executives say it’s all part of a plan to attract “higher value customers”.

“That’s attracting higher-value customers, and we’re already full,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, told Wall Street analysts. “So that’s why you throw out the bottom end. I see no reason why this should or would stop.”

Losses to blackjack players on the Strip in Las Vegas hit nearly $1 billion in 2022, the highest since 2007, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Authority. “People find out that something is wrong, but it’s just not obvious what it is,” former pro poker player John Mehaffey told the WSJ.

According to data compiled by Mehaffey and his wife Kristina, more than two-thirds of blackjack tables on the Strip have seen their RTP go from 3:2 to 6:5. At tables with an RTP of 6:5, the player who wins receives twelve dollars for every ten dollars (approx. €9.35) wagered, while a 3:2 payout wins $15 (approx 14.02 euros) wins, Mehaffey explained. According to WSJ Laws harder to win at the roulette tables too, thanks to a triple zero variant of the game – which favors the casino rather than the player.

