Home » Gamblers pay more and win less in Las Vegas
Business

Gamblers pay more and win less in Las Vegas

by admin
Gamblers pay more and win less in Las Vegas

Las Vegas casinos charge their visitors more money to gamble while reducing the chances of winning.
Getty Images / Matthias Kulka

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are making changes to attract “higher value customers,” reports The Wall Street Journal.

Blackjack players therefore pay more money to gamble and win less.

In 2022, blackjack players lost $1 billion at the gaming tables in Las Vegas, according to the state of Nevada.

Die Casinos in Las Vegas charge their visitors more money for gambling while reducing your chances of winning. As reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), blackjack wagers are higher while payouts are lower. In addition, roulette on the Las Vegas Strip is riskier. Casino executives say it’s all part of a plan to attract “higher value customers”.

read too

Behind closed doors with the financial elite: Insider Sandra Navidi gives an insight into the Wall Street world

“That’s attracting higher-value customers, and we’re already full,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, told Wall Street analysts. “So that’s why you throw out the bottom end. I see no reason why this should or would stop.”

Losses to blackjack players on the Strip in Las Vegas hit nearly $1 billion in 2022, the highest since 2007, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Authority. “People find out that something is wrong, but it’s just not obvious what it is,” former pro poker player John Mehaffey told the WSJ.

According to data compiled by Mehaffey and his wife Kristina, more than two-thirds of blackjack tables on the Strip have seen their RTP go from 3:2 to 6:5. At tables with an RTP of 6:5, the player who wins receives twelve dollars for every ten dollars (approx. €9.35) wagered, while a 3:2 payout wins $15 (approx 14.02 euros) wins, Mehaffey explained. According to WSJ Laws harder to win at the roulette tables too, thanks to a triple zero variant of the game – which favors the casino rather than the player.

This article was translated from English by Victoria Niemsch. You can find the original here.

See also  UAE to withdraw from OPEC? The official announcement of "slap in the face" caused a huge shock in the oil market!British regulators take action against LME, non-ferrous sector plummets

You may also like

Labor market: Unemployment in Germany is likely to...

That’s why even China doesn’t want the yuan...

Publishing: Multiutility Toscana talks about sustainability with Toc

China’s C919 aircraft: Allegedly already 1000 orders

Nobel laureate Yunus: “Sustainability is becoming an ambiguous...

Experts: Inflation will remain above the ECB target...

Electric vehicles for the transport of goods: Koelliker...

Pnrr: young people are needed, but the government...

These dealers enliven Germany’s inner cities

Cir, Rodolfo De Benedetti pockets almost 2 million:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy