The Algerian state energy group Sonatrach confirms its ability to supply Italy with the quantities of gas promised.

“Sonatrach reassures its Italian customers about its ability to supply contract volumes over the entire term of the contracts,” said CEO Toukif Hakkar in an interview referred to by Bloomberg.

This year Sonatrach will supply Italy with 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas, Hakkar said, of which 21.6 billion is the result of contractual commitments and 3.6 billion on the spot market. Last year, according to Snam data, Algeria exported 20.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy. At the moment, deliveries to Italy stand at 17.8 billion cubic meters, 17% more than contractual commitments.

Eni had already denied the risk of a decrease in gas volumes, dampening the alarm following the rumors reported by a site. The group led by the CEO, Claudio Descalzi, had also wondered what were “the sources and interests, obviously not in favor of Italy, that fuel these unfounded alarmisms”.

