Genius Li Yinan's dream of building a car is broken. Ziyoujia issued an official announcement: Cannot deliver the car, full refund
Business

Genius Li Yinan’s dream of building a car is broken. Ziyoujia issued an official announcement: Cannot deliver the car, full refund–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

Genius Li Yinan broke his dream of building a car, and made an official announcement from Youjia: Unable to deliver the car, full refund

Suddenly, the self-guided car built by the genius Li Yinan was about to withdraw from this track.

On December 7th, NIUTRON Auto released a “Letter to NV Users”, with the accompanying text saying “Thanks to every intended user for their recognition of us and NV! Thank you for your affirmation, and look forward to the future. Opportunity to meet again!”

The full text of the letter is relatively long, and it can be summed up in two aspects:1. The new car cannot be delivered on schedule due to its own reasons; 2. Full refund and certain compensation measures (one NV car model, one 200 yuan Starbucks consumption card)

Genius Li Yinan broke his dream of building a car, and made an official announcement from Youjia: Unable to deliver the car, full refund

The release of this letter also means that the recent rumors about “Ziyoujia” have been verified: on December 3, a report about “Niu Chuangxin Energy’s bankruptcy” was circulated in the WeChat group.On December 5th, the rumors continued to ferment, and Autohome followed up the report of “Ziyoujia’s ‘Closed’ Rumor”, pointing to the issue of production qualifications.

According to the report, Ziyoujia NV has not been mass-produced and delivered. The biggest problem lies in the production qualification of Mahayana Automobile acquired by Ziyoujia: Ziyoujia is a brand cooperated by Mars Rock Technology (formerly known as Niu Innovation Energy) and Dacheng Automobile. The trademarks such as Ziyoujia and NITURON are registered by Mahayana.

Because there are relevant adjustments in the “Notice on Carrying out New Energy Vehicle Commissioned Production Pilot Work” issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology at the beginning of this year. Income, and have the same production qualifications as the entrusted production products.

See also  In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected--fast technology--technology changes the future

Genius Li Yinan broke his dream of building a car, and made an official announcement from Youjia: Unable to deliver the car, full refund

This means that Martian Stone Technology cannot cooperate with Mahayana through the OEM production method, just like Weilai and Jianghuai, Xiaopeng and Haima,Instead, production needs to be completed by leasing the qualifications of Mahayana Jintan Factory.

However, the reopening of the Jintan factory of Dacheng Automobile, which has been suspended for a long time, needs to be verified by the competent authority, and the debt of Dacheng Automobile is as high as hundreds of millions of yuan, which has also become a difficult problem between Mars Stone Technology and Mahayana Automobile.

What is the specific reason is not clear at the moment, but it is certain that,Li Yinan’s dream of building a car is about to wake up

