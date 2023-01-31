He Xiaobing: Gold 1900 long defensive line, crude oil main empty and deputy long 01.31

Gold continued to narrow its range yesterday and Monday, and fell back after hitting a high. The bottoming and rebounding cooperated with each other to further narrow the space.

In early trading today, the price rebounded again in the 1927-1928 area to determine the resistance. After falling below yesterday’s low of 1920, the price went further lower and broke lower, and the price broke through the 1910 area again during the European session

In the analysis of “Gold at 9 O’clock” in the early trading, two support points are given. Focus on the confirmed support after the gold breaks low, and then look at the action of bottoming out and rising.

The first support point is the position of the previous channel line in the 1913 area, and the second support point is the 1902-1900 area where the integer pass is also the position of the lifeline of the daily line. This is also the position of the confirmed support point in the previous period.

Use this as the boundary of the market space, and watch the price break through the low and accelerate to confirm the support, and then climb up again.

As for the 1902-1900 area, it was mentioned in the analysis of the previous article, stepping back on the confirmed support point, successfully gaining momentum, climbing again, regaining the purple trend line, standing on the four-hour lifeline, and breaking new highs.

It is not that the more corrections are made, the better. Once the continuous decline, the bulls will lose their dominance, and the bears will regain their dominance.

Therefore, looking at gold from the perspective of space correction, the best way is to support the 1900 mark area, then regain the lost ground, and restart the climb.

Otherwise, the subsequent overall market will be even more sweeping. Of course, there will be a lot of news in the second half of the week, so we still need to pay attention to it.

With reference to this idea, refer to the first support area where the price of the European market dropped to the 1913 area to intervene in multiple orders. See if the price forms a support and keeps sweeping. Further lower after the low.

Then the next thing we need to pay attention to is the second support area, to see if the price holds the support, confirm the support, and start to form the best way to rebound.

Gold 1913 multi-order hit stop loss 1906 out

Next, wait for the opportunity to go long in the 1902-1900 area, and pay attention to the action of bottoming out.

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis minus 0.13 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil once again tested the high point of 82.6 area last Friday and was unable to break through. Finally, it began to determine the resistance and fell under pressure. It continued to fall below the low level on Monday yesterday, and it was a low-level decline for two consecutive trading days. The price continued to be low and horizontal at the end of yesterday. plate.

There was no rebound in early trading today, and it continued to be under pressure at 78.3 before going lower and breaking the low.

The idea given by the analysis in the early trading is that the overall process is biased towards sweeping, both long and short have opportunities, the main short is the main one, and most of them are auxiliary.

The corresponding interval is to focus on the resistance of 79.2, and look down for the 77.3 and 76.5 areas, the most important of which is the position of the 76.5 area, which is the 0.618 position of the golden section line, and is also the focus of subsequent market space switching.

The current price first continues to fall to the first support area, first continues to fall, defends below the second support, and watches a wave of rebound action, then confirms the support in the evening and then looks at the second pressure action, and then breaks down After bottoming out, it rebounds, and then determines the resistance, and then continues to fall under pressure.

It means that the process is biased towards sweeping, and it is treated downward in a sweeping manner.