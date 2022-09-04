Original title: Hebei accelerates the deep integration of technology and finance

10 entrepreneurs have roadshows successively, and many investors have in-depth exchanges with entrepreneurs… On August 31, the online matchmaking meeting for investment and financing of high-quality science and technology innovation enterprises in Hebei Province was held. This matchmaking meeting is one of the series of activities of science and technology finance to promote the high-quality development of high-tech zones, and it is also an important measure of the provincial science and technology department to promote technological innovation of science and technology financial service enterprises.

On the one hand, project founders from different fields put forward financing needs and look for “Bole” in the capital market. On the other hand, the “financial masters” who are looking for good projects comment on the projects one by one from the aspects of the company’s business positioning, equity and incentive system.

“The matchmaking meeting has established a two-way communication platform between enterprises and financial institutions, which helps to broaden the financing channels of enterprises and thus meet the capital needs of enterprises.” Wang Bei, secretary of the board of directors of Hebei Pingpu Technology Co., Ltd., introduced that the company’s financing needs are about 50 million yuan. , After the project roadshow, in-depth docking with some investors has been carried out. In the next two years, with the involvement of investment funds and the completion of the listing plan, it is expected that the revenue will achieve a steady growth of 30%.

“Scientific and technological innovation has high cost, long cycle and high risk. From the spark of ideas to technological research and development to the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, each link requires a lot of funds.” The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology said frankly, especially in the life cycle of enterprises In the early days of 2019, financing to support start-up technology projects was even more scarce.

Let more initial projects go out of the “Valley of Death”. In recent years, Hebei Province has focused on improving the innovation capabilities of enterprises, helping industrial development, innovating the way of financial technology investment, exploring new mechanisms for the integration of technology, finance and industry, and guiding social capital to actively participate in technological innovation. , established the Hebei Provincial Science and Technology Investment Guidance Fund, established sub-fund groups in the fields of biomedicine, electronic information, new energy, etc., to accelerate the development of characteristic industrial clusters and strategic emerging industries.

The Provincial Science and Technology Investment Guidance Fund has played an active role in promoting the development of key industries and enterprises. Cheng Chuanxiang, chairman of Hebei Jinghe Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., is one of the beneficiaries of the guidance fund. He said: “When the industrialization of the enterprise urgently needs financing, it has received a total investment of 40 million yuan from the two guidance funds of the Provincial Science and Technology Department, which is the key to development. During the period, the company received special funds of 400,000 yuan and 2 million yuan respectively. At present, the company has achieved a number of technological achievements and innovative products, and the first Beidou third-generation anti-jamming antenna radio frequency chip has achieved localization.

According to statistics, up to now, the Provincial Science and Technology Investment Guidance Fund has set up sub-funds with a total scale of about 15 billion yuan and completed 155 investments (times).

To meet the financing needs of science and technology enterprises, and in-depth service for science and technology enterprises to become better, bigger and stronger, Hebei Province continues to make efforts. This year, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology issued the “Work Plan on Promoting the Innovation and Development of Financial Services Science and Technology“. By strengthening the guiding role of science and technology funds, increasing the publicity and implementation of science and technology financial policies, optimizing the financial support innovation service system, and planning to carry out a series of special activities, Attract various types of social capital to serve technological innovation.

“Next, we will focus on the high-quality development of 12 provincial-level leading industries and 107 county-level characteristic industries, establish a linkage mechanism between provinces, cities, counties, and functional areas, and promote the construction of multi-level capital markets, diversified financing channels, and diversified financial services. This year, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology will also hold “Technology Entrepreneurs” training, “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Venture Capital Alliance Summit Forum” and other technological finance series, said the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Science and Technology Department. By 2023, 3-6 new science and technology guidance fund sub-funds will be added; more than 1,000 high-quality science and technology projects and achievements will be pushed to banks, financial institutions, and venture capital guidance funds; Institutional direct financing has exceeded 100,000 times, and new technology enterprise loans have accumulated more than 200 billion yuan. (Reporter Wang Ludan)

