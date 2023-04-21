Hepha Trekking 7 in the test: This is how good the e-bike with a mid-mounted motor is

WWhilst many new e-bike models are coming onto the market, customers have little choice when it comes to mid-motors. The manufacturers Shimano and Bosch dominate the market. The German brand Hepha, founded in 2021, offers an alternative.

It is an offshoot of Gobao, a Chinese supplier of drive control systems for electric two-wheelers, and has recently entered Europe with an e-trekking model.

The special feature: The central motor of the Trekking 7 is not only light and offers a lot of torque, but is also an in-house development. When it comes to the battery, Hepha promises a higher energy density than the competition. We tested the components on the Trekking 7 Performance model.

Read more about cycling here Safety, motor, battery and Co.

The Trekking 7 looks similarly robust to an e-mountain bike. But it isn’t. According to Hepha, its uses are more diverse.

“The combination of an above-average motor with a powerful battery gives the driver a lot of freedom to go exploring,” says Huan Fu, Technical Director at Hepha.

Daily commutes to work, spontaneous excursions, longer tours at the weekend, the model is intended for all of these things, “including bike trips,” says Fu. Because the “complete package” of design, functionality and smart features is available at a good price-performance ratio, the Trekking 7 also serves to “make micro-mobility affordable for everyone.” The goals are therefore ambitious.

Technik des Hepha Trekking 7 Performance

The dimensions of the down tube are due to the Intube battery, which with the dimensions 94 x 68.5 x 367 millimeters represents a caliber, but with 708 watt hours it is also a lot. But it can be removed and locked.

The “capacity to volume density” ratio is 5.4 percent higher than comparable batteries from other brands, according to Fu. The manufacturer promises a range of up to 200 kilometers, and in turbo mode it should be enough for another 120 kilometers.

The three support levels can be selected with the thumb via a toggle switch on the right handlebar grip. In the middle of the stem, an illuminated color display provides information about data such as speed, support level and kilometers driven.

The Hepha Trekking 7’s rocker switch for the support levels is easy to reach with just your thumb Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

Strange: The values ​​in the display are deleted as soon as you take it off. “However, all the data collected is stored in the system and can be called up at any time via the app together with other information,” says Fu.

The center motor on the test bike applies up to 90 Newton meters (Nm) to the chain. It weighs 2.8 kilos – making the Hepha development one of the strongest and at the same time light mid-engines.

On the other hand, the usual but solid fare for brakes and gears: The brakes, a hydraulic solution with brake discs, are provided by Tektro, the ten-speed sprocket package including rear derailleur comes from Shimano.

Driving impression of the Hepha Trekking 7 Performance

Just a moment ago, now there: If you start in turbo mode right away, you’ll get a lot of boost, in terms of power development, the engine keeps what it promises. The test bike is not yet the strongest from the brand’s range.

However, at least in the factory setting, the prime mover lacks fine tuning. Apparently fickle, she keeps switching on and off again and again. Around the mark of the maximum supported 25 km/h, the engine clumsily pulls out of the affair. Gentle fading: None.

But the Hepha app can help: Parameters such as “maximum torque” or “detection sensitivity” can be adjusted for each of the three support levels using a virtual slider.

The Hepha mid-engine is an in-house development of the Chinese parent company. It weighs 2.8 kilos and delivers 90 Nm on the test bike Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

However, one thing that does not change is that the engine works louder than the products of the relevant competitors. The battery shows its potency on commuter routes: At zero degrees outside temperature and a single route of 35 kilometers, we get by with the 708 Wh battery pack even in turbo mode: After 70 kilometers, the charge level indicator at home still shows 25 percent.

According to the display, we could still cover 40 kilometers in eco mode. This leaves us far behind the 200 kilometers that are possible under ideal conditions – but most commuters do not have to recharge with it at work. Thanks to the included quick charger, the battery would be half charged in a good hour and a half and fully charged in four hours.

The Suntour suspension fork made an insensitive impression on the test bike – especially when rebounding the telescopic tube Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

Thanks to its weight of 26.6 kilos (frame size M), the bike lies firmly on the asphalt, but the rougher the ground, the more the disadvantage of the stiff aluminum frame becomes apparent. It passes through bumps from the unsprung rear end almost unfiltered. The lower-end Suntour suspension fork dips in and out, but not very smoothly.

Other components, accessories, peripherals

The Hepha is equipped for everyday use with a luggage rack (load capacity up to 25 kilos), lighting, mudguards and stand. The front and rear lights are sensor-controlled: as soon as it starts to get dark or when driving through a tunnel, they switch on automatically – and switch off again if necessary.

The function can be deactivated in the app (for iOS and Android phones). Point of criticism: With 30 lux, the lamp at the front is more of a dim light, but Hepha wants to make adjustments in the second half of 2023 with upgrade options (60 lux and 100 lux).

Routes can also be recorded using the app. However, the bike itself does not have GPS for localization. If you have any problems, you can contact customer service via the app.

Price of the Hepha 7 Performance

The Hepha 7 Performance with a 90 Nm motor costs 2799 euros (with 80 Nm: 2499 euros; with 100 Nm: 2999 euros). You can currently buy it on the Hepha website and other online platforms, and in the future it will also be available in stores.

It can also be leased from the provider Jobrad. Various frame formats are offered for body sizes from 1.60 to 1.95 meters, also with a lowered top tube.

The 2.8 inch display is easy to read, illuminated, detachable and can then be used as a flashlight Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

Conclusion: Fat battery, powerful motor and also a bit smart: the value for money promise is great. The Hepha 7 is a comparatively cheap e-bike for many scenarios. Only the finely polished Trekking 7 looks more comfortable than it drives. But it is a long-distance runner.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.