Holiday 2023: Tourist attractions are particularly expensive here

In Turkey, tourist offers have increased in price by an average of 35.25 percent compared to 2019. Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images

Flights, hotel rooms, restaurant visits: many things are more expensive in the 2023 holiday season. An evaluation of the price comparison portal shows that the prices for tourist attractions have also skyrocketed Ticketlens.

Accordingly, the prices for museums, guided tours and bus tours worldwide increased by an average of 18 percent compared to 2019.

Especially in Turkey, prices for tourist attractions have risen sharply.

The Germans’ desire to travel will be unchecked in 2023. Like that Analysis house TDA reported, the holiday travel sales achieved in June 2023 for the current summer season and the coming winter season in sales are 45 percent above the sales in June 2019. Those who go on vacation will have to dig deeper into their pockets this year. Because flights, hotel rooms and restaurant visits have become significantly more expensive than in the years before the corona pandemic.

read too

Holidays by bike: These are the five best cities in Europe

Huge price increases are also noticeable in popular tourist attractions such as museums and bus tours. This shows an evaluation of the price comparison portal Ticketlens. For the analysis, the platform evaluated 16,000 tourist offers for events or tours in June 2023, among other things. Ticketlens then compared these prices with previous data going back to 2019. On this basis, the comparison portal determined the price increases for cities, countries and attractions in the categories of sights, hop-on hop-off buses, museums and viewing platforms.

You can find out here which vacation spots and tourist attractions are particularly expensive this year.

Sights have become particularly expensive in this country

Prices for tourist attractions have increased by about 18 percent worldwide. Holidaymakers in Turkey in particular will have to spend more money this year. Since 2019, the tourist offers there have increased in price by an average of 35.25 percent – i.e. 26.22 euros. The evaluation shows that prices for tourist attractions have also risen sharply in Ireland (31.70 percent), the United Kingdom (29.44 percent) and our neighboring country Poland (29.03 percent). With a price increase of 20.96 percent, Germany came eleventh in the international ranking.

In contrast, prices have risen the least in South Africa. Tourist offers there only increased in price by 4.19 percent. At the European level, Iceland has the lowest price increase at 5.77 percent.

read too

I was born and raised in Italy: These are 7 mistakes that tourists can avoid on vacation in Italy

In these cities, tourist attractions have become particularly expensive

At the city level, Ticketlens saw the largest price increase in Edinburgh, Scotland. Compared to 2019, holidaymakers there have to spend 46.99 percent more on attractions this year. This corresponds to about 43.45 euros in addition. Close behind Edinburgh are places like Belfast (35.80 percent), Istanbul (35.25 percent) and Ibiza (34.08 percent).

In Germany, on the other hand, prices shot up, especially in Berlin. Admission and ticket prices there cost an average of 23.55 percent more this year than in 2019. In the Thai city of Chiang Mai, however, the price increase for tourist attractions of 2.11 percent is comparatively little noticeable.

These attractions have become particularly expensive

Prices for tourist attractions differ depending on the category. As the evaluation of Ticketlens shows, admissions to sights and guided tours in particular have become more expensive. All in all, vacationers have to pay an average of 12.40 euros more for it this year. This corresponds to a price increase of 21.7 percent. A private guided tour to the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Piazza dei Miracoli, for example, costs 100 percent more this year than it did four years ago. Tourists now pay 150 euros for it instead of 75 euros.

Admission prices for museums, on the other hand, have risen by an average of 20.7 percent since 2019, i.e. 13.30 euros. The Berlin Computer Games Museum even increased admission prices by 111.11 percent. Instead of nine euros, visitors now pay 19 euros for a ticket that can be booked online.

read too

Despite inflation: In these three countries, summer holidays are cheaper than last year

But travelers will also have to plan more money for hop-on hop-off buses (14.8 percent) and access to popular viewpoints (13.9 percent) this year. An exception, for example, is the Eiffel Tower in Paris. A single ticket currently costs almost 50 percent less than in 2019. The price has dropped from 67.99 euros to 34.96 euros.

stm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

