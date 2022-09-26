(Original title: The sentiment of Hong Kong stocks is picking up! The technology index rebounded strongly, Xiaopeng Motors rose more than 8%)

Financial Associated Press, September 26 (Editor Hu Jiarong)The Hong Kong stock market was mixed today, and the Internet stocks rebounded strongly, which brought some warmth to the Hong Kong stock market after the recent adjustment. In addition, affected by the fall in the pound, the stock prices of companies such as CKH Holdings and HSBC Standard Chartered, which are related to the United Kingdom, fell sharply.

As of the close, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.44% to close at 17855.14 points; the Technology Index rose 1.61% to close at 3647.39 points; the China Enterprises Index rose 0.38% to close at 6137.78 points.

Note: Technology Index performance

Hong Kong stock technology index strengthens, institutions say oversold rebound opportunities still exist

From the performance of the technology index, Xiaopeng Motors-W (09868.HK), Ctrip Group-SW (09961.HK), Tencent Holdings (00700.HK), Ali Health (00241.HK), Haier Smart Home (06690) .HK) and Xiaomi Group-W (01810.HK) rose .8.74%, 5.32%, 2.98%, 3.01%, 3.61%, 3.61%, and 2.22%, respectively.

Note: Performance of Technology Index constituents

Regarding the recovery of the technology index, Zhongtai International pointed out before the market today that Hong Kong stocks may have short squeeze or oversold rebound opportunities on technical indicators at any time, mainly because Hong Kong stocks are currently full of strong bearish sentiment; The long-term upward trend line of , and it also fell to the intensive trading area of ​​16,500-18,000 points; the short-selling ratio continued to be high; Transcript Fund (2800 HK) did not follow the Hang Seng Index to fall below the low point on March 15; The mid- and long-term market widths of the 518-stock Hang Seng Composite Index have fallen to 10.8% and 11.6%, respectively, 1.7 standard deviations below the historical average.

The sharp correction in the pound caused HSBC, Standard Chartered, and other related companies to tumble

Affected by the recent sharp drop in the exchange rate of sterling and the UK tax reduction policy, HSBC Holdings (00005.HK), Standard Chartered (02888.HK), and companies including Cheung Kong (01113.HK, CKH Holdings (00001.HK), HK Electric- SS (02638.HK) saw sharp declines in both the CEO and the related companies.

As of the close, HSBC Holdings (00005.HK), Standard Chartered (02888.HK), Cheung Kong (01113.HK), and Changhe (00001.HK) fell by 7.55%, 7.14%, 8.63%, and 5.83%, respectively.

Everbright Securities International Securities strategist Wu Lixian pointed out today that the pound has fallen sharply for two consecutive days, and the market is worried that the UK will cut taxes sharply in the future, which may weaken the UK’s future economy.

market today

From the perspective of the disk, gaming and catering stocks strengthened sharply, while gold and oil stocks led the decline in the market.

Gaming stocks rose collectively, Macau SAR will resume the policy of mainland tour groups coming to Macau

Among gaming stocks, Sands China (01928.HK), SJM Holdings (00880.HK) and Wynn Macau (01128.HK) rose 15.65%, 11.57% and 11.06% respectively.

Note: Gaming stocks performance

On the news, Ho Iat Seng, the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, held a press conference at the government headquarters to announce a series of measures to benefit Macao, including the central government’s support for Macao.

Morgan Stanley released a technical research report, predicting that Sands China will outperform the market in the next 60 days, with an occurrence probability of more than 80%, the target price is 22 Hong Kong dollars, and the rating is overweight. According to Morgan Stanley, Sands China has recently adjusted its share price and its short-term valuation is more attractive.

Benefiting from the holiday, most catering stocks rose

Among catering stocks, Xiabuxiabu (00520.HK), Jiumaojiu (09922.HK) and Haidilao (06262.HK) rose 14.38%, 6.58% and 6.29% respectively.

Note: Performance of catering stocks

In terms of news, He Guangqi, chairman of Xiabuxiabu, recently revealed that the Kuocuo brand “slightly lost money” in the first half of the year, and it can achieve profitability throughout the year; while there are many Xiabuxiabu stores, there are losses in the first half of the year, but from July to July September “has made up all these losses”.

Guoyuan Securities recently pointed out that the brand adjustment of Xiabu Xiabu is coming to an end. In July, the sales revenue of Xiabu brand reached 99.2%. It is expected that Xiabu brand will maintain a steady speed of 40-50 stores this year and next year. Possibly re-energized.

In addition, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the total retail sales of consumer goods in the mainland accelerated to 5.4% year-on-year in August, reaching 3,625.8 billion yuan, exceeding expectations; the total revenue of the catering industry rose 8.4% year-on-year to 374.8 billion yuan. The National Development and Reform Commission also said a few days ago that it is accelerating research and promoting the introduction of policy measures, actively creating new consumption scenarios, and promoting consumption to accelerate recovery.

Gold stocks fell collectively, Zijin Mining fell nearly 9%

Among gold stocks, Zijin Mining (02899.HK), Zhaojin Mining (01818.HK) and Shandong Gold (01787.HK) fell 8.95%, 5.24% and 4.06% respectively.

Note: Performance of gold stocks

In terms of news, the gold market fluctuated violently, making gold stocks continue to weaken. From the intraday point of view, COMEX gold once dived in early trading, falling to $1,635.3. As of press time, it fell 0.5% to $1,653.1.

Note: COMEX gold trend

Oil stocks plunge as IEA says crude oil market faces risks of oversupply

Among oil stocks, CNOOC (00883.HK) fell nearly 6%, PetroChina (00857.HK) fell nearly 5%, and China National Offshore Oilfield Services (02883.HK) fell 5.58%, 4.94%, and 4.09%, respectively.

Note: Performance of oil stocks

In news, the International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered its forecast for global crude oil demand in 2022, saying that the crude oil market faces the risk of oversupply. China‘s crude oil demand is expected to fall by 420,000 bpd in 2022, the first decline since 1990.

southbound funds

Following the substantial inflow of southbound funds last week, there was a small outflow of HK$129 million today. Since September, a total of HK$24.616 billion has been inflow to the south.

Note: The overall performance of southbound funds since September

Market stock news and changes

[Tencent Holdings rose nearly 3%, JPMorgan expects earnings recovery in the second half of the year]

Tencent Holdings (00700.HK) rose 2.98% to close at HK$283.2. JPMorgan noted that Tencent e-commerce/local services provide more visibility from macro recovery and cost saving plans. At the same time, the bank is optimistic about Tencent’s various strategies to improve efficiency, which is expected to promote its earnings recovery in the second half of the year, and points out that its current valuation is attractive.

[Hong Kong China Travel Service rose by more than 5%, and the agency said that international tourists to Hong Kong are expected to increase]

Hong Kong China Travel Service (00308.HK) rose 5.76% to close at HK$1.14. A few days ago, the Hong Kong SAR government decided to relax the hotel quarantine arrangement for inbound passengers to “0+3” starting from 6:00 on September 26. According to a research report released by CITIC Securities, Hong Kong has implemented a “0+3” quarantine arrangement for passengers arriving from overseas and Taiwan, China, and has greatly optimized epidemic prevention measures. International tourists to Hong Kong may increase significantly.

[Zhejiang Shibao is slightly higher in the industry, saying that auto parts may increase prices]

Zhejiang Shibao (01057.HK) rose 5.10% to close at HK$1.65. Since September, a number of auto parts listed companies have released production expansion and investment related news. Auto parts and module suppliers intend to raise prices due to rising material costs and other expenses, industry sources said.