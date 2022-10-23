On October 21, Samsung Electronics joined hands with China Telecom to hold a launch event for the 15th generation of Samsung W series products, and launched a dual flagship folding screen mobile phone – Samsung W23 | W23 Flip. Inheriting the noble genes of the W series, the heart of the Samsung W23 | W23 Flip gorgeous body, a glimpse of the magnificent, opening and closing posture, graceful like a dragon. Different from previous generations, this time, the Samsung W23 | W23 Flip is concerned with the world of the folding screen era, and it is a twin, bringing two excellent choices: horizontal folding, to see everything in the world; vertical folding, like jewelry smart. One horizontal and one vertical, it not only shows the fearless aura and the free-handed attitude, but also staged the folding legend of “natural and proud” between the palms. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip dual flagship comes out, and invites you to enjoy a beautiful life.





Heart of Samsung W23: Ingenuity and “horizontal” view

The prosperity of the times often requires forward-looking insights to promote development. For ultra-high-end folding screen products, while constantly improving technology, technology and craftsmanship are combined to give more details to the gorgeous posture and dreamy technology, and show the cutting-edge strength and pattern. Just like the Samsung W23 in the world, the back panel of the fuselage is made of noble and elegant ceramic materials, and through multiple modern techniques, it has been renewed, elegant and round, with color details and dazzling luster. The black back panel is matched with a champagne gold frame. The classic combination of “black and gold” pays tribute to the fashion cycle and the style is sustainable. In addition, the “heart is the world” logo that inherits the oriental cultural heritage, fully shows the benevolence of the people. Heart of the world Samsung W23 ingenuity cast 7.6 inches (right angle)[1]Immersive wide screen, support 120Hz adaptive refresh rate[2], the screen is smooth and flexible. At the moment of opening the screen, the elegant porcelain feather live wallpaper suddenly appeared on it, and the bearing was soaring. Between the opening and closing, the noble and luxurious hinge cover adopts the PCD precision cutting process of modern high-end watches, and the traces of gem-like checkered patterns are looming and gorgeous.





In charge of the square inch, you can also show your ambitions.In the heart of the world Samsung W23 split screen view, multitasking window[3]With the help of powerful skills such as internal and external screen continuity, high-end elites can efficiently handle multiple work issues like a clone.[4]Layout, let the mobile phone release PC-like productivity. Compatible with S Pen[5]Blessing will also help users to freehand their life while swiping their pen, and show a free-handed attitude. In addition, there is a Link to Windows[6]The mobile phone and the computer can be easily interconnected, and the upgraded touchpad in the vertical interactive mode makes the control more stable and accurate.





In the visual age, images are reborn.The Samsung W23 multi-scene flagship imaging system has been upgraded with a 50-megapixel main camera, with bright night shooting function, and the 10-megapixel telephoto lens can support 3x optical zoom and up to 30x space zoom[7], super high quality, staged a visual feast.Auto composition 2.0, rear selfie, vertical interaction[8]Shooting brings a variety of new ways of playing, recording all kinds of life, all in the heart of Samsung W23.





Samsung W23 Flip is in the heart of the world

There are thousands of autumns horizontally, and there are heaven and earth vertically. The Samsung W23 Flip is born with a vertically folded palm design. On top of the compact body, it is attached with a gorgeous and noble attitude and future technology. It is light and tactful when opening and closing, and it is flexible and flexible when you touch it. Fitting in the palm of the hand, the Samsung W23 Flip is like a treasure box. The black and gold color scheme is elegant and noble, and the hinged cover carved with the gem-like checkered pattern is hidden in the middle, which is calm and dazzling. Heart of the world Samsung W23 Flip has 6.7 inches (right angle)[9]The star-moving smooth folding screen, when opened, the dynamic wallpaper from the closing of the clam shell to the blooming of the flowers flashes smartly, as if opening a kaleidoscope, with the tolerance of all things, and the attitude of being loved at first sight.





Great things in the world must be done in detail. The smaller the fuselage is, the more sophisticated the craftsmanship is, and the application of technology must fully penetrate every millimeter.With the world in mind, Samsung W23 Flip has unique ingenuity to create a representative vertical free shooting system[10], when the fuselage is folded and fixed at different angles, it can be placed on a flat surface for hands-free shooting, etc., so that creative inspiration rushes. On the smart and smart external screen, the Samsung W23 Flip also has a number of convenient functions, such as enabling the snapshot function of the external screen, and freezing the charming self through the preview screen of the actual proportion; Show up, show a calm attitude. In addition, the smart and flexible external screen also supports viewing personal itineraries, travel information, making calls or replying to text messages.





Both horizontal and vertical, both internal and external. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip is released at the same time, all of them reshape and respect visual enjoyment with ingenious craftsmanship, and use shocking technology to recreate the era of efficient folding.In addition, the Samsung W23 | W23 Flip has outstanding performance and reliable quality. It is equipped with a powerful 4nm Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, has a super durable armored aluminum frame, and supports IPX8 waterproof.[11], Samsung W23 is equipped with a solid Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ glass outer screen and ceramic backplane, Samsung W23 Flip is equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ glass outer screen and backplane. In terms of ultra-long battery life, the Samsung W23 is equipped with 4,400mAh (typical value)[12]The battery, the heart of the world Samsung W23 Flip is equipped with 3,700mAh (typical value)[13]Battery.





The way of ingenuity is passed on between the folds, the posture of the strong is displayed in the vertical and horizontal, and the heart of the benevolent is hidden in the background. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip interprets the technical strength, craftsmanship, and noble character of Samsung Electronics and China Telecom, making the ultra-high-end folding screen an epoch-making new life. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip will open an appointment at 19:00 on October 21st, and will be available for sale through all channels on October 28th.Among them, the Samsung W23 16GB+512GB version is concerned with the world[14]The suggested retail price is 15,999 yuan, and I am concerned about the Samsung W23 Flip 12GB+512GB version[15]The suggested retail price is 9,999 yuan.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with innovative ideas and technologies, redefining TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, storage, system integrated circuits, semiconductor foundry manufacturing and LED solutions. For more up-to-date information, visit the Samsung Newsroom.

annotation:

1. The main screen size of Samsung W23 is 7.6 inches, which is the diagonal length when the rounded corners of the display are stretched to a right angle, and 7.4 inches is the diagonal length of the rounded corners; due to the rounded corners, the actual viewing area is slightly smaller.

2. The screen refresh rate varies according to the application used, and some applications may not support the 120Hz refresh rate.

3. Some applications may not support multitasking or one-click split screen.

4. “Taskbar” needs to be turned on under “Settings”.

5. Only the main screen of Samsung W23 supports S Pen writing function.

6. The Link to Windows function needs to be used on a computer with Windows 10 (with May 2019 update or later) or Windows 11.

7.30x space zoom includes 3x optical zoom, which can reach 30x ultra-high-resolution zoom. Ultra High Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image effects to change.

8. The vertical interactive mode provides angle support between 75° and 115°. The device defaults to adaptive split-screen mode, which can also support a wider range of angles in specific usage scenarios and applications. Because shaking or other movement is not conducive to the multi-angle rotation of the device, it is recommended that you use it when you keep it still in daily use.

9. The main screen size of Samsung W23 Flip is 6.7 inches, which is the diagonal length when the rounded corners of the display are stretched to a right angle, and 6.6 inches is the diagonal length of the rounded corners; due to the existence of rounded corners and camera holes, the actual viewing area is slightly Small

10. When the vertical interaction mode reaches 75°-115°, the device defaults to adaptive split-screen mode, which can also support a wider range of angles in specific usage scenarios and applications. Because shaking or other movement is not conducive to the multi-angle rotation of the device, it is recommended that you use it when you keep it still in daily use.

11. Samsung W23 has the IPX8 waterproof level defined in IEC 60529, of which the IPX8 level waterproof detection conditions are: (1) no flowing water, water depth 1.5 meters; (2) test time 30 minutes; (3) water temperature and product temperature difference is not greater than 5K. Please use it strictly in accordance with the waterproof instructions in the product manual, otherwise the equipment damage caused by this will be the responsibility of the user. Not recommended for use at the beach or pool.

The Samsung W23 Flip has the IPX8 waterproof level defined in IEC 60529, of which the IPX8 level waterproof detection conditions are: (1) no flowing clear water, water depth 1.5 meters; (2) test time 30 minutes; (3) water temperature and product temperature difference not greater than 5K . Please use it strictly in accordance with the waterproof instructions in the product manual, otherwise the equipment damage caused by this will be the responsibility of the user. Not recommended for use at the beach or pool.

12. Typical values ​​tested under 3rd party laboratory conditions. The typical value refers to the approximate average value based on the weighted evaluation of the deviation value after testing the battery sample according to the IEC61960 standard. The W23 has a rated (minimum) battery capacity of 4275mAh. Actual battery life may vary based on specific network conditions, usage patterns and other factors.

13. Typical values ​​measured under 3rd party laboratory conditions. The typical value refers to the approximate average value obtained from the weighted evaluation of the deviation value after testing the battery samples according to the IEC61960 standard. The rated capacity (minimum) corresponding to the typical value is 3595mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

14. The operating system and preset applications occupy part of the storage space, so the actual user available space is less than the nominal storage capacity. Updates to the operating system or software version may cause changes to the user’s available space. Running memory may vary by model, color, and region.

15. The operating system and preset applications occupy part of the storage space, so the actual user available space is less than the nominal storage capacity. Updates to the operating system or software version may cause changes to the user’s available space. Running memory may vary by model, color and country.



