Home Business Huawei Mate 50 Pro real machine spy photos exposed: variable aperture camera is back in the arena- Huawei Huawei
Business

Huawei Mate 50 Pro real machine spy photos exposed: variable aperture camera is back in the arena- Huawei Huawei

by admin
Huawei Mate 50 Pro real machine spy photos exposed: variable aperture camera is back in the arena- Huawei Huawei

The Huawei Mate 50 series has been confirmed to be released on September 6. After two years, the Mate flagship of the year is back with a lot of expectations. This evening (August 23), Huawei Mate 50 Pro spy photos were exposed. The phone wears a thick, confidential protective case, which appears to be camouflaged.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

After analysis, a leaker pointed out that the upper right corner is the main camera with variable aperture, the upper left corner is ultra-wide, the lower right corner is 3.5X telephoto, and the lower left corner ToF module. The final configuration is likely to be a circular module, just like the rendering.

As for whether XMAGE will replace Leica near the camera, we have to wait for the real machine to know.

Speaking of variable aperture, it has been absent from the mainstream mobile phone circle for a while. The most recent model is the Sony Xperia PRO-I, and the earlier model can be traced back to the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Of course, Huawei’s variable aperture is likely to rely on its own patented technology. Last year, Huawei submitted a patent called “aperture, camera module and electronic device”. The patent shows that Huawei uses at least 6 aperture blades, which can slide against each other. to form a larger aperture. By using a diaphragm, the amount of light reaching the camera can be adjusted.

See also  Abi: banking world ready to support the recovery of development and employment

You may also like

Upcoming MacBook models and other products will use...

Lazio: Raul Moro goes on loan to Ternana...

Shaanxi will build my country’s first commercial controllable...

Vice President of iQOO Z6x Reservation Products: 6000mAh...

Analysts believe that fewer users are ready to...

Douyin E-commerce 818: 31.8 million hours of live...

Cool and warm, enjoy intelligent control and have...

Natural gas TTF clicks in the start and...

China’s first general-purpose GPU chip with 77 billion...

Positive oil after volatile week start, Brent towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy