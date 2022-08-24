The Huawei Mate 50 series has been confirmed to be released on September 6. After two years, the Mate flagship of the year is back with a lot of expectations. This evening (August 23), Huawei Mate 50 Pro spy photos were exposed. The phone wears a thick, confidential protective case, which appears to be camouflaged.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

After analysis, a leaker pointed out that the upper right corner is the main camera with variable aperture, the upper left corner is ultra-wide, the lower right corner is 3.5X telephoto, and the lower left corner ToF module. The final configuration is likely to be a circular module, just like the rendering.

As for whether XMAGE will replace Leica near the camera, we have to wait for the real machine to know.

Speaking of variable aperture, it has been absent from the mainstream mobile phone circle for a while. The most recent model is the Sony Xperia PRO-I, and the earlier model can be traced back to the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Of course, Huawei’s variable aperture is likely to rely on its own patented technology. Last year, Huawei submitted a patent called “aperture, camera module and electronic device”. The patent shows that Huawei uses at least 6 aperture blades, which can slide against each other. to form a larger aperture. By using a diaphragm, the amount of light reaching the camera can be adjusted.