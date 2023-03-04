The German Huawei press office states that the data was pseudonymised, from which it was not possible to identify who was at the stand when and where: “We cannot draw any conclusions about the movement profiles of recognizable individuals,” says Huawei. “There was transparency about the what, how and why” through an “easily readable note,” Huawei continues. Huawei’s privacy policy was also stored behind a QCR code, which gave stand visitors the right to object to the collection of their data. For anonymized data, it is sufficient to inform the data subjects and grant them the right to object.