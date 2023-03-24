HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is officially released!The only smart watch in the world that can call for help even if there is no signal

Earlier, it was revealed on the Internet that Huawei watches will also support Beidou satellite communication technology, and will also use high-end amorphous zirconium alloy materials.Yes, the long-rumored “Huawei Watch King” is finally here!

On March 23, at Huawei’s spring flagship new product launch conference in 2023, in addition to many new products such as Huawei P60 and Mate X3,Another blockbuster product is Huawei’s most powerful smart watch so far, Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master. With support for two-way Beidou satellite news, ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy case, 100-meter deep dive technology, high-end health protection and other strong selling points, it has refreshed the industry’s perception of high-end watches.

From the perspective of product positioning, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is a new high-end extreme series of Huawei’s wearable product line, and it is also the “ceiling” work of the entire smart watch category industry. The Ultimate engraved on the dial, on the one hand, represents an extraordinary spirit of extreme exploration and breaking through boundaries; Reshaping a new era in the field of high-end smart watches.

In my opinion, Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master is praised by the outside world as the “Huawei Watch King”, which is worthy of the name. There are three reasons:

First of all, at the level of extreme technology,Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the world‘s first smart watch for the general public that supports two-way Beidou satellite messages, and it is also the only smart watch in the world that can call for help even if there is no signal.

Prior to this, Huawei Mate50 series mobile phones have taken the lead in realizing Beidou satellite message communication, but they can only send text and location information in one direction. Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master not only supports satellite information, but also fully upgrades the technical application, realizing the support for two-way Beidou satellite information.

This also means that when you are in a no-signal environment such as desert uninhabited land, deep mountains, sea distress, earthquake rescue, etc., you can still send Beidou satellite messages to other mobile terminals through Huawei WATCH Ultimate. The receiver can receive Beidou satellite news through the Changlian app or short message, and can reply to Huawei WATCH Ultimate according to the preset message through the Changlian app or the URL link in the short message. This time, the previous public smart watches, and even the entire consumer electronics field, are experiences that have never been realized.

Compared with terminals such as mobile phones, it is more difficult to implement Beidou satellite communication functions on smart watches. Huawei WATCH Ultimate has made a comprehensive breakthrough in technology. Forming an integrated technical case to realize the basis of signal transmission in a small volume space. The nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel can also play the role of antenna energy convergence, making signal transmission faster and more stable. In addition, in low-temperature environments, Huawei has designed a brand-new battery intelligent heating solution, so that the watch battery can still maintain strong power at low temperatures and ensure the sending of signals.

Thanks to this, Huawei WATCH Ultimate can send and receive Beidou satellite signals as far as 36,000 kilometers away. Just press and hold the auxiliary button in the upper left corner of the watch for 3 seconds, and you can send a message with one button when there is no signal, and quickly ask for help. .

In terms of waterproof performance, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is Huawei’s first smart watch that supports 10ATM waterproof level, the industry’s first 100-meter diving and audio function. It is equipped with 16 waterproof structures, integrated waterproof and breathable membrane and other key components, and also adopts leading architecture design, combined with innovative nano-molding integrated process, effectively ensuring the tightness of the connection between components and the stability of the overall waterproof system , with top performance supporting 100-meter waterproof and 100-meter diving.

It is understood that the waterproof structure of the whole machine carried by Huawei WATCH Ultimate has not only passed the diving equipment engineering standard ISO 22810 10ATM waterproof standard, but also supports free diving, recreational scuba diving, etc. This diving mode further meets the technical diving and instrument diving needs of advanced divers who need deep diving, and has become the diving waterproof performance ceiling of the current smart watch. For diving enthusiasts who like to share their lives, they can also view and share diving logs through the world‘s largest diving community APP Dive+.

Second is the high-end design.This time, the extraordinary master of Huawei WATCH Ultimate uses a brand-new material on the shell-ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy. Compared with the common 316L stainless steel material, the hardness of the amorphous zirconium alloy is 2.5 times higher, the strength is 4.5 times higher, and it has stronger corrosion resistance and is more durable.

To put it simply, zirconium-based alloy is a solid solution of zirconium or other metals. It is a new type of high-end material that plays an indispensable role in the field of high-precision cutting-edge. Similar materials can be used to make aerospace-grade detectors and the core of folding screens. hinge parts etc. As a special category of zirconium-based alloys, amorphous zirconium alloys have the dual characteristics of metal and glass, so they also have high strength, toughness, and excellent corrosion resistance. They are currently the hardest light alloys. In addition to using more durable hard-core materials, Huawei WATCH Ultimate has passed 18 high-intensity hard-core tests. In the process of outdoor activities such as tourism, mountain climbing, cross-country, camping, etc., it can handle extreme environments with ease.

In addition, this time Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master also provides two styles of “Across the Ocean” and “Riding the Mountain”, either deep and rational, or passionate adventure, more high-end fashion, and better show the user’s unique personality, hobbies and greatness ambition.

Finally, there are advanced health functions.For the target user group of business elites, high-end health services must be a necessity. Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master goes a step further in terms of health management.

If you want to do basic monitoring of advanced health functions, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is equipped with TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, which brings Huawei’s most professional and comprehensive health management functions, including dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep staging monitoring, ECG electrocardiogram , continuous blood oxygen monitoring, pressure monitoring and other daily monitoring.

In terms of services, Huawei Sports Health and Ping An Health provide Huawei wearable users with an online professional health service “Exclusive Guardian Service”. Through the[Health Management]module of the Huawei Sports Health App, you can use private doctor services and top-tier specialist consultations. 1. Expert registration assistance service (green channel for medical treatment), and four major protection services for the rights and interests of members of Vigorous Life. Users who purchase Huawei WATCH Ultimate can enjoy 1 year of exclusive guardian service.

In addition, through Huawei’s innovative research app and Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master, you can experience heart health research, vascular health research, respiratory health research, sleep apnea research, and plateau health research, helping users screen and prevent various diseases. Escort for health.

The general trend of high-end smart watches: “Huawei Watch King” brings new ideas to the high-end market

According to the IDC analysis report, in the first half of 2022, the proportion of shipments of products above RMB 2,000 (adult watches) will continue to grow, with a year-on-year growth of up to 29%. As the adult watch market with the most development potential in the wearable market, the high-end trend will be particularly obvious in the first half of 2022.

In the context of the continuous growth of demand for high-end watches, Huawei WATCH Ultimate supports two-way Beidou satellite information, ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy case, 100-meter deep dive mode escort, and advanced health function protection. Its appearance satisfies the adventurous and exploratory social elite’s pursuit of high-quality life and work style, and provides them with a variety of high-end smart watch options.

From the perspective of the market, according to the latest analysis report from Canalys, Huawei’s smart watch ranks first in the Q4 brand ranking in the domestic market in 2022, ranking first with a market share of 26%, firmly sitting on the top spot. Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master not only strengthens Huawei’s leading position in the smart watch industry, but also uses the most cutting-edge innovative technology to bring new breakthrough ideas for the smart watch category to enter the high-end market.

In terms of experience, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate has broken the boundaries of daily use of smart watches in one fell swoop,It allows users to easily cope with extreme outdoor scenes such as uninhabited land exploration and 100-meter deep diving, and accompany every user to set off bravely and return home safely. In addition, the one-stop high-level health management will become a family doctor on the wrist of high-end people, providing them with high-level health protection.

Taken together, Huawei WATCH Ultimate will become the strongest smart watch in Huawei’s history, representing Huawei’s spiritual totem of continuous exploration of wearables and pursuit of ultimate technology, and will become a new generation of “Huawei Watch King”.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is priced at 6,999 yuan for the ocean model, and 5,999 yuan for the mountain bike model.At 18:08 on March 23, 2023, the Huawei WATCH Ultimate series will start pre-sales at Huawei Mall, major e-commerce platforms, Huawei authorized experience stores, and Huawei authorized dealers, and will officially go on sale at 10:08 on March 30.