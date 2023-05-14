In April this year, Jinan City’s financial operation was stable and local and foreign currency loans increased by 20.46 billion yuan-Current News-Shunwang News

Our newspaper, May 12th, the reporter learned from the business management department of the Jinan Branch of the People’s Bank of China that the financial operation in Jinan City was stable in April this year, with local and foreign currency loans increasing by 20.46 billion yuan and local and foreign currency deposits decreasing by 8.01 billion yuan.

According to statistics, domestic and foreign currency loans increased by 20.46 billion yuan in April. At the end of April, the balance of various loans in domestic and foreign currencies in Jinan was 2,756.47 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.6%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month. The balance increased by 145.25 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 27.73 billion yuan year-on-year. In terms of currencies, RMB loans increased by 147.22 billion yuan from the beginning of the year, an increase of 33.42 billion yuan year-on-year, and foreign currency loans decreased by US$ 200 million from the beginning of the year, an increase of US$ 210 million year-on-year. In terms of sectors, household loans increased by 20.35 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 12.02 billion yuan year-on-year, and loans to enterprises (institutions) increased by 127.33 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 21.51 billion yuan year-on-year.

In April, domestic and foreign currency deposits decreased by 8.01 billion yuan. At the end of April, the balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits in Jinan was 2,720.82 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month. The balance increased by 126.72 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 6.66 billion yuan year-on-year. In terms of currencies, RMB deposits increased by 131.7 billion yuan from the beginning of the year, an increase of 13.19 billion yuan year-on-year, and foreign currency deposits decreased by US$690 million from the beginning of the year, an increase of US$690 million year-on-year. In terms of different sectors, household deposits increased by 73.61 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 14.7 billion yuan year-on-year; deposits of non-financial enterprises increased by 21.25 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 11.29 billion yuan year-on-year; An increase of 870 million yuan, non-bank financial institution deposits decreased by 14.55 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, an increase of 19.55 billion yuan year-on-year.