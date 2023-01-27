Home Business Industry: Istat, November turnover +0.9% month on month
Business

Industry: Istat, November turnover +0.9% month on month

by admin

After two months of declines, the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, returns to growth in November in economic terms, favored by a greater dynamism of the foreign component compared to the domestic one. This was announced by Istat according to which the figure grew by 0.9% while in the quarter September-November 2022 the overall index grew by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

“Positive data! Although the increases are inflated by galloping inflation, the variations in volume also register a positive dynamic, even if we fear that for the domestic market this is not the case given the differences that exist for data in value between Italian and foreign turnover” says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

See also  my country's Internet users reach 1.051 billion - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 27th. Markets optimistic about...

Chinese people buy it during the Spring Festival!Praise...

Peugeot: from 2025 all models will have an...

BuzzFeed to Use ChatGPT Developer OpenAI to Help...

Stock exchanges uncertain waiting for central banks, gas...

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Some Hong...

Forest Chemical Industries: in 2022 revenues +17% and...

Rubber-plastic, contract renewal in record time: 153 euro...

Safilo: 2022 another year of revenue growth and...

Mechanical hard drives are really dead? !Seagate’s performance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy