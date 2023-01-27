After two months of declines, the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, returns to growth in November in economic terms, favored by a greater dynamism of the foreign component compared to the domestic one. This was announced by Istat according to which the figure grew by 0.9% while in the quarter September-November 2022 the overall index grew by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter.

“Positive data! Although the increases are inflated by galloping inflation, the variations in volume also register a positive dynamic, even if we fear that for the domestic market this is not the case given the differences that exist for data in value between Italian and foreign turnover” says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.