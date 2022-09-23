Listen to the audio version of the article

The recovery has already taken place. And if, even on the horizon, there are still some clouds, the economy, which continues to be the driving force in Veneto, focuses on innovation, digitization and sustainability. The keys to economic development explained during the third edition of the Innovation Days of the Sole 24 Ore Veneto, an initiative promoted in collaboration with Confindustria Venezia, Banca Ifis and Tim Main Partner; Audi, Cortellazzo & Soatto, Matrix42, Nfon and Seeweb Event Partner. And Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Institutional partner.

There was a recovery

«The country has restarted thanks to the manufacturing industry which represents the backbone and the impact force – announced the director of Il Sole 24 ore Fabio Tamburini opening the proceedings of the Innovation Days -. In recent times we have had other problems related to the war in Ukraine, inflation, the cost of energy ». And if tourism has restarted and the results are already being seen, in this scenario it is necessary that the recovery “be overwhelmed by all these negative circumstances that must be listened to every day”. Then a passage also on the Sole 24 ore which in recent years has reached the waterline “and is ready to obtain great satisfaction from the market”. And campaigns, such as energy and bills. Looking at the data relating to investments, there is also an exhortation to exploit the opportunity of the NRP since in Veneto only 13 percent of companies have decided to take advantage of it.

The focus is on transition

Simone Venturini, Councilor for Economic Development of the Municipality of Venice, recalled how important the transition and therefore the opportunities offered by these steps are, who stressed that even the “big industry and the processes considered hard are converting and giving an answer to the energy world “. A path that is worth, in terms of investments, as underlined by Vincenzo Marinese, president of the Metropolitan Confindustria of Venice and Rovigo, four billion euros. “We have the first traditional refinery in the world converted into a bio refinery. Frying oil turns into diesel which is odorless and colorless ». Not only that, in this scenario it becomes then also to look at the perspective: «I am very worried about an element, we are continuing to manage the present but we are not persevering in planning the future. I would not like to focus only on the issue of energy, as covid has been done. The industrial problem is solved with something else, not just with bills and energy costs. We need to sit down with our interlocutors and plan the future in which there is innovation, aggregation, and where less bureaucracy is needed ». Then there is another aspect, highlighted by Enrico Carraro, president of Confindustria Veneto, which concerns the fact that “there are companies in crisis that do not find collaborators”. And then that of the birth rate which risks leaving the companies of the future without workers. Andrea Berna, commercial manager for Italy Banca Ifis, looking positively at investments in innovation, and despite the fear of the impact on business by entrepreneurs due to the still unresolved critical issues, underlined how “with regard to investments in innovation and digital and we are ahead of the rest of Italy ». Research is also part of this game, as underlined by Alessandra Bolognin general manager of Vega scientific and technological park in Venice and Paolo Fortuna Managing director of Nfon Italy, a Group present in several European countries with headquarters in Monaco on the stock exchange. “When we started in 2019 the pandemic was not there, Italy was behind and had a series of resistance and sectors that treated the cloud issue with caution. Today Italy represents one of the points with the greatest potential ».

Digitization and sustainable growth

Sustainability and sustainable growth go hand in hand with digitalization. This is one of the objectives highlighted by Rocco Inca Country manager for Italy Matrix42. “Technology must not be a cost but an investment – he said -. Where the user is satisfied and productive, there is a two-fold growth ». Here training becomes fundamental, as Andrea Mazzon head of business devepolement at We-go pointed out: “To do digital transformation well, you need the mix between technology and businesses, companies often lack competence.” How important is the digitization of supply chains. also in other less virtual sectors, such as catering, Giulia Putin manager of Serenissima catering, underlined this, a company that in 2021 had a turnover of 400 million euros, with 14 associated companies present between Italy and the rest of Europe. a production of about 250,000 meals a day.

The road to sustainability

From the control of processes to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, continuing with manufacturing and investments. The road to sustainability passes through digitalization, which also plays an important role in the energy transition. Even Michele Viglianisi, president of the large-scale industry committee of Confindustria Venezia in the metropolitan area, knows how important the energy transition is, according to whom «we need to turn towards an energy model that is safe and generates long-term value. Sustainability must be combined in the three environmental, social and economic directives. ”No less important, in this scenario, is the financial aspect that among the elements of evaluation of the projects puts precisely that linked to sustainability. And therefore, as underlined by Marco Pessione, Northern CDP Business Relations Manager, the fact that in the study phase of an investment project one looks at “coherence and priority”, the economic, social and environmental impact, complexity and strategic nature. And then there is a theme to be resolved: “Sustainability has grown – he said – but there is a theme of non-uniformity of assessments and certifications”. Sustainability and environmental impact is the watchword followed by Mart Biotech which aims at the non-ecotoxic fourth generation biopolymer used for various applications, as explained by the general manager Stefano Dessì.