A few days ago, Intel held a technology event in Israel, and generously announced that the 13th generation Core Raptor Lake will have a default acceleration frequency of 6GHz, and overclocking 8GHz will break the world record. At the venue, Intel also generously displayed the 12-inch wafer of the 13th-generation Core, which corresponds to the 24-core (8P+16E) model in the Raptor Lake-S desktop processor, which is expected to be the Core i9-13900K.

Media estimates that the area of ​​a single Die is 257㎜2an increase of about 23% compared with the 12th generation Core, this wafer can cut about 231 complete chips.

We know that the 13th generation Core still uses the Intel 7nm process, which is the original 10nm Enhanced SuperFin.

If nothing else, Intel will officially release the 13th-generation Core processor at the end of this month (September 27). The current running scores are very good, and they are not afraid of AMD Zen4 Ryzen 7000. Those who are interested may wish to look forward to it.