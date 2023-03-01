The release of the Changan UNI series is one of the important signs that the Changan Automobile brand focuses on the high-end market and its brand is upward. The word-of-mouth and sales have a double harvest. Not long ago, the first model of the UNI series, the UNI-T, also ushered in its own rejuvenation. Today I came to Chongqing to test drive this high-value sports SUV second-generation UNI-T, which has attracted the hearts of many young users. T.

Not long ago, UNI-T, the pioneering work of the UNI series, ushered in its first replacement four years after its launch. The new car launched a total of five models this time, namely Excellence, Prestige, Flagship, Sports Prestige, and Sports Flagship, with prices ranging from RMB 115,900 to RMB 139,900. As a model with a young personality that is enough to amaze everyone, UNI-T has been replaced in less than four years since it was launched. Although it is counterintuitive, it seems logical in this era of rapid iteration.

Appearance fine-tuning makes personality more publicized

I remember when UNI-T first came into the market, when I first saw it, I was deeply attracted by this flamboyant appearance. Apart from its compact appearance, the design of the front grille is At that time, it was also amazing. When everyone was still stuck in the “mouth” of who was bigger than the other, UNI-T’s borderless front grille design was like a stream of clear water, which came out to us. Everyone’s eyes brightened, and at the same time, they sighed that they could still play like this? Now many models have borrowed this design, so I want to say that UNI-T is a master of playing without borders, I think no one will object.

In addition to the two-color body color scheme of the second-generation UNI-T sports version for this test drive, colored trim strips are used under the front and rear bumpers and on the side skirts for embellishment. The brake calipers of the test drive model were also painted green. If you say which car has the most exterior colors, it must be the second-generation UNI-T.

See also The sword refers to Toyota Highlander's new generation of Changan Ford Edge L unveiled-Sina Automobile The screen gets bigger and the car machine becomes smoother

If the appearance of the second-generation UNI-T does not give you a particularly fresh feeling after this replacement, then the changes in the interior will definitely make you feel that this car is progressing with the times. In addition to the new color scheme and fine-tuning of the interior of the second-generation UNI-T this time, the size of the dual screen has become larger, and the car machine also uses the current mainstream 8155 chip. With the support of this powerful chip In addition to being smoother, the car and machine have also added some practical and convenient functions, which also give the second-generation UNI-T a more intelligent cockpit experience than before.

1.5T+7-speed dual-clutch power performance is excellent

In the current era when small displacement is king, it is difficult to see more than 2.0T power. The combination of 1.5T+7-speed dual-clutch is quite common in independent models. Some users will think that 1.5T The power aspect will be a little poor, but in fact, under the best adjustment state, the performance of the 1.5T power is definitely not inferior to the models with larger displacement. This time, the second-generation UNI-T is equipped with a 1.5T+7-speed dual-clutch powertrain, and the 2.0T power of the old model has been canceled. Although I am personally slightly disappointed with this decision, considering the UNI- For a compact sports SUV model like the T, it is completely sufficient. After all, this engine with a maximum power of 138 kilowatts and a peak torque of 300 Nm is still capable of pushing the second-generation UNI-T of less than 1.5 tons. Very calm.

Summary of the full text: Maybe UNI-T has enough personality in appearance, so this second-generation model did not make a big fuss about the appearance, but put all its efforts in improving the interior texture and vehicle intelligence. aspect. For example, the optimization of the details of the interior and the addition of a larger screen make the interior of this car more advanced. The addition of the 8155 chip has also made a lot of contributions to the intelligentization of the vehicle.

It is a pity that the 2.0T powertrain was canceled this time, but think about it differently. In this era where energy conservation and emission reduction are advocated everywhere, the 1.5T engine can already meet the needs of daily driving in terms of power performance, taking into account the power And fuel economy, coupled with solid chassis suspension adjustment, the second-generation UNI-T can be said to be a very easy-to-use car. After the overall experience, I think that compared with the first generation, the second-generation UNI-T has a lot of targeted improvements. With the price of the top configuration of less than 140,000, it will definitely be favored by more young users.

(Editor in charge: Dong Fuyi)