Inter will win the Champions League against Manchester City: sensational prophecy (made two months ago)

Inter wins the Champions League, Manchester City ko: the prophecy of eggs

Inter’s victory in the Champions League final against Manchester City was formulated more than two months ago by… a Tik Tok content creator. A true prophecy. After the draw for the quarter-finals that had drawn up the scoreboard towards the final in Istanbul (June 10), he had entrusted the final result of the Champions League to the eggs, including the journey.

A sort of Octopus Paul 2.0. And so far he has guessed everything: Milan eliminating Napoli but is defeated in the semifinal against Inter, Real Madrid overcoming Chelsea surrendering to Manchester City.

And then the prophecy on the final: Inter-Manchester City will deliver the 2023 Champions League to the Nerazzurri. Lautaro Martinez and his companions will lift the Cup from the Big Ears in the final match against Haaland and the team coached by Pep Guardiola.

Inter-Manchester City, the prophecy of the eggs that will assign the Champions League to the nerazzurri. Video

