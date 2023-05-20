Home » Inter will win the Champions League against Manchester City: sensational prophecy (made two months ago)
Business

Inter will win the Champions League against Manchester City: sensational prophecy (made two months ago)

by admin
Inter will win the Champions League against Manchester City: sensational prophecy (made two months ago)

Inter will win the Champions League final against Manchester City after eliminating Milan: the sensational prophecy (Lautaro Martinez, photo Lapresse)

Inter wins the Champions League, Manchester City ko: the prophecy of eggs

Inter’s victory in the Champions League final against Manchester City was formulated more than two months ago by… a Tik Tok content creator. A true prophecy. After the draw for the quarter-finals that had drawn up the scoreboard towards the final in Istanbul (June 10), he had entrusted the final result of the Champions League to the eggs, including the journey.

A sort of Octopus Paul 2.0. And so far he has guessed everything: Milan eliminating Napoli but is defeated in the semifinal against Inter, Real Madrid overcoming Chelsea surrendering to Manchester City.

And then the prophecy on the final: Inter-Manchester City will deliver the 2023 Champions League to the Nerazzurri. Lautaro Martinez and his companions will lift the Cup from the Big Ears in the final match against Haaland and the team coached by Pep Guardiola.

Inter-Manchester City, the prophecy of the eggs that will assign the Champions League to the nerazzurri. Video

Read also

Inter-Manchester City? Watch out Guardiola, the cabal says ‘Champions to Inter’

Inter triumph: 150 million from the Champions League

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tianze Information: The loss in 2021 will increase from 1.8 billion yuan to 2.5 billion yuan year-on-year – yqqlm

You may also like

Minimize losses with local direct current networks: Newspaper...

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, ready to conquer the...

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

The ‘ancestors’ of Giorgia Meloni, father Franco Incrocci?...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Valentina Vignali in a thong in the Bali...

The Regulatory Scrutiny Board – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Melissa Satta sexy as hell: short shirt, bare...

Isabella Weber: How inflation can be combated intelligently

Space, NASA entrusts Bezos with the development of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy