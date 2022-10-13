Home Business iPhone 14 third-party channel prices plummet: 256GB version is almost equivalent to the iPhone 13 public price-Apple iPhone
Today’s news, the blogger fifth brother is focusing on the machine to show the price of the iPhone 14 series of third-party channels.inThe lowest price of the iPhone 14 256GB version is 6320 yuan, which is similar to the price of the previous generation iPhone 13.the latterThe current price is 6,299 yuan on Apple’s official website, and 6,199 yuan in Apple’s JD store.

As the cheapest version of the iPhone 14 series, this generation seems to be less popular than expected. According to media reports, compared with previous generations of iPhones, the iPhone 14 series refreshed the record for the fastest price reduction for iPhone commercial use. Among them, the 14 has dropped by around 600, and the 14 Plus has dropped by around 800.

It should be noted that this price reduction is not the official behavior of Apple, but the behavior of offline channels and third-party platforms.

From the point of view of sales and market response,The deliberate conservatism in the performance configuration of the iPhone 14 and the product strength that cannot close the gap with the iPhone 13 should be the main reasons for the coldness of the iPhone 14.

The most common complaint about the iPhone 14 is the chip. This model continues to use the A15 chip instead of the latest A16. This is the first time that this happened on the iPhone digital series. The new iPhone uses an old chip, which only appeared on the SE series in the past. But the SE is positioned as an entry-level model, and the price of the iPhone 14 starting at 5,999 yuan is obviously not related to entry.

Whether it is the appearance design or the hardware configuration, the iPhone 14 is highly similar to the iPhone 13, and it is difficult to call it an iterative product of normal upgrades.

