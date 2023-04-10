ISLE

ISLE, the International Intelligent Displays and Integrated Systems Exhibition (Shenzhen), ended on April 9, 2023 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

“The last three days have been just incredible. The number of visitors was higher than expected, the exhibition halls were full. It’s great to see everyone again for a face-to-face exchange, especially with thousands of international visitors!” said Li Yingjie, CEO of ISLE.

ISLE 2023, the annual event for innovations and solutions in the field of LED displays and integrated audiovisual systems, occupied an exhibition space of 80,000 square meters, where more than 1000 exhibitors were present online and on site. A total of 200,000 visitors from Germany and abroad were counted.

ISLE 2023 Video: https://youtu.be/Fwx1Y6rvk9E

Highlights of ISLE 2023

New technology trends and solutions Several scenario-based solutions took center stage at ISLE 2023, notably virtual production and film studios, naked-eye 3D displays, digital creative arts, HD home theater, all-in-one interactive conferencing solutions and 5G+8K applications.

0.4 pitch Ultra HD Micro LED and Optimal Viewing with built-in AI algorithm became the new fashion at the event.

Hundreds of new products introduced Tech-savvy and trend-setting exhibitors introduced hundreds of new products at ISLE 2023. Among them were products from leading video wall manufacturers such as Unilumin, Leyard, Absen, Ledman, AOTO, LianTronics, Cedar Electronics and SONY, which set new records in terms of refresh rate, brightness, contrast, color gamut and energy saving.

Top industry forums and awards for technology During the three-day event, 17 industry forums and workshops were held on topics such as display technology, metaverse with digital empowerment, smart city, smart education, smart meetings and smart office. The ISLE Awards, the highest national awards for technology in displays and integrated systems, were presented by experts from the China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers’ Association (COEMA).

Awards were given at ISLE 2023 in the following categories:

1. Awards for new star products

2. Awards for outstanding products

3. Innovation awards for:

(1) All-in-one smart display machine

(2) LED immersive display system (virtual production)

(3) Naked-Eye-3D-Display

(4) Special and particularly advanced products.

ISLE 2024 will be held at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from February 29th to March 2nd.

You can find more information on: https://www.isle.org.cn/?lang=en

Information about the ISLE:

The ISLE is the world‘s leading trade fair for Smart Display, AV Integrated System and LED. The event, held annually in China‘s technology hub of Shenzhen, is a joint venture between COEMA and three affiliates of the China Foreign Trade Center, the organizer of the Canton Fair.

