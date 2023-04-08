Home Business It was once said that losing control was caused by stepping on the wrong single pedal!Netizens posted that Tesla’s new OTA wants two gears for brake recovery – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
It was once said that losing control was caused by stepping on the wrong single pedal!Netizens posted that Tesla’s new OTA wanted two gears for braking recovery

Fast Technology News on April 8th, today, some netizens exposed Tesla’s new OTA on social networks. From the content point of view, there are two options for kinetic energy recovery recovery.

Judging from the pictures posted by netizens, this OTA is 2023.2.13.1, mainly for the improvement of energy recovery braking, and the intensity of energy recovery braking when the accelerator pedal is released during driving is selected.

Standard: Provides maximum regenerative braking, which slows the vehicle and feeds any remaining energy back to the battery when the accelerator pedal is released while driving.

Low: Limited energy regenerative braking, when the accelerator pedal is released during driving, the vehicle takes longer to slow down and the coasting distance is longer than the “Standard” setting.

Later, this also attracted heated discussions among many Tesla owners. Some netizens even bluntly said that it is too good to choose by yourself.

What’s more interesting is that this OTA description was withdrawn not long after. Some netizens even said that they clearly saw it in the release notes on the App, but it disappeared in the blink of an eye.

The kinetic energy recovery function will cause the car owner to feel dizzy and other uncomfortable driving when the switch is loose, but this function is gradually addictive after the car owner gets used to it. After all, when adapting to the single-pedal mode, the kinetic energy recovery can realize the performance of replenishing battery life. is very impressive.

However, due to the frequent “out of control” accidents that Tesla encountered before, some in the industry questioned that this function may be the result. At the 2021 China Electric Vehicles 100 Forum, Tao Zhe, CEO of Shanghai Nasen Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd., mentioned in his speech that the design of Tesla’s single-pedal mode has changed the way users drive cars, and it will lead to emergency situations. More security incidents.

Subsequently, Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla’s external affairs, also pointed out on her social platform that all 246 cases of Tesla’s out-of-control acceleration were caused by drivers stepping on the wrong pedal.

