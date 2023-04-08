news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – Victory at the Bentegodi seemed ever closer for Sassuolo, but instead the joke came in the final minutes of the match. Taking the lead with Harroui in the 34th minute, the Emilians were then able to control the game.



But in the 84th minute Ceccherini equalized with a nice ‘corner’ on Ngonge’s corner. In the 95th minute, therefore in full stoppage time, Gaich’s goal was able to exploit a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper Consigli. (HANDLE).

