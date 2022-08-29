With the popularity of Internet home improvement, the reliability of online shopping for home improvement building materials and large pieces of furniture, and whether the delivery efficiency can be guaranteed are still the biggest concerns of consumers. At 8 p.m. on August 29th, the 2022 Jingdong Autumn Home Improvement Festival officially kicked off. Focusing on the theme of “choose home decoration, enjoy worry-free services, and visit Jingdong’s new department stores”, the “Worry-saving decoration” service has been comprehensively upgraded again. It has provided 21 worry-free service guarantees for the whole cycle of “delivery, installation, return, use, exchange, maintenance and repair” of home products, bringing users a new experience of worry-free home improvement.

Among them, the “first-hand claim settlement” service, which is the core of “safety-saving decoration”, has been extended to 72 hours for damage inspection. At the same time, for popular sub-categories, Jingdong New Department Store has also launched a series of upgraded services, including up to one million guarantees for old-fashioned products, smart door locks within 2 hours in the same city, etc., so that consumers can worry about the end!





Damage inspection up to 72 hours, new old furniture disposal services, consumers can buy home products online more worry-free

During the Autumn Home Improvement Festival, the “Advance Claims” service not only further extends the time limit for after-sales protection, but also extends the “damage insurance” from 48 hours to 72 hours, achieving the longest damage inspection time on the entire network, and adding more perfect service items. Add door-to-door dismantling and installation services for “180-day quality problems can be returned for replacement”. In this Home Improvement Festival, JD.com and more than 20,000 merchants pledged to provide “advance claim settlement” services, covering more than 20 million products to fully protect consumers’ home improvement shopping needs.





Generally speaking, after purchasing new furniture, consumers often have the need to dispose of old furniture. During the Jingdong Autumn Home Improvement Festival, Jingdong New Department Store upgraded the service content of delivery and decoration, added the old furniture disposal service, and further improved the service link of furniture and building materials from delivery, assembly and demolition to the disposal of old objects, allowing consumers to achieve a one-step, relaxed look new.

Up to one million guarantees for old products

Consumers who buy furniture, building materials, kitchen utensils, daily necessities of furniture, home textiles, decoration customization, wall and floor materials and other sub-categories can also enjoy more category-specific services at the same time. For example, consumers who love mahogany furniture do not need to worry about buying counterfeit products because of the mahogany authenticity inspection service launched by JD.com, a national-level testing agency. Consumers who have the need for renovation suitable for the elderly can obtain a maximum of 1 million yuan of protection and a maximum of 20,000 yuan of accident protection if they buy products suitable for the elderly and cause user damage due to quality problems. In response to the problem of “urgent unlocking”, JD Daojia has joined forces with smart door lock brands such as Kadis and Deschmann to achieve the fastest delivery of smart door locks within 2 hours in the same city with the instant consumption model of “order online and deliver from nearby stores”. The newly launched floor tile quotation device helps consumers clearly understand the budget required for laying floor tiles.





At the same time, home textiles, pillows and other products provide 30-day trial/sleeping service; household daily necessities have quality problems within 180 days, only refunds are not returned; curtain categories provide three packs of free measurement, free design, and free installation. Save money and worry; kitchen utensils offer 180-day sticky pot return service, as well as value-added services for sharpening and boiling pots; building materials installation provides free distribution, free installation, free demolition, free remote fee/free second visit, free punching Fees and other “five-free” services. These upgraded special services make online purchase of home improvement products more assured, and after-sales are more secure, bringing consumers the ultimate shopping experience.

In addition to the worry-free service guarantee, this year’s JD.com Autumn Home Improvement Festival has launched the “Top 100 Explosive Styles” plan, focusing on the decoration and renewal needs of the people who just need it. Choose good products, and focus on the exquisite and ideal life needs of Generation Z to launch 7 new trendy new products. There are also multiple discounts such as 9.9 yuan bursts, 30 discounts for every 200 purchases, etc., to help consumers start a better home life. What are you waiting for, go to the Jingdong APP immediately, search for “Home Improvement Festival” and go directly to the venue of the Autumn Home Improvement Festival, and add your favorite products!



