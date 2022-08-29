Home Health In 20 years, users listed 6 shortcomings, saying that “PTT will be replaced by Dcard”, leading to heated debate among netizens from two factions | Big community platform | Digital
Health

In 20 years, users listed 6 shortcomings, saying that “PTT will be replaced by Dcard”, leading to heated debate among netizens from two factions | Big community platform | Digital

by admin
In 20 years, users listed 6 shortcomings, saying that “PTT will be replaced by Dcard”, leading to heated debate among netizens from two factions | Big community platform | Digital

PTTandDcardIt is a popular anonymous communication platform in Taiwan. Some netizens compared the two. He pointed out the problems of PTT’s “aging users” and “unprofitable”. It is estimated that PTT will be completely replaced by Dcard. Some people agree with this article, Some netizens also pointed out that PTT is still better than Dcard in many aspects.

A netizen posted on PTT asking, “Is PTT completely beaten by Dcard now?” He said that he has been using PTT for nearly 20 years. It disappeared ten years ago. The original po said that he thought that PTT would always be the number one forum in Taiwan, but since he recently installed Dcard, he found another world, and even more bluntly said, “It feels like PTT will be replaced by Dcard soon.”

The original po put forward 6 points to explain the reason why PTT lost to Dcard:

1. There are more and more palindrome or shush texts that are sour for the sake of sourness in PTT, and there are also many sour people in Dcard, but it may be due to the announcement of schools, so users’ palindromes are quite serious. Opinions will be added.

2. As long as the wind direction of the PTT article is not brought out, it will be washed away quickly. The wind direction is a very important factor in PTT. Some people write palindrome, some people tweet, wind direction or series of articles can continue to burn. However, Dcard is different. It is not difficult for some articles with discussion value to reach more than 1,000 comments, and it will not be washed out because the articles are new or old.

3. PTT population aging. There may have been many high school students in the past, but since PTT stopped registration, the elderly above are more and more out of touch with the times.

4. PTT has become the base camp of the Internet army. After the registration is stopped and too many Internet forces are added, PTT has lost its neutrality.

5. The wind direction on the PTT is also usually completely opposite to reality.

6. Dcard has a relatively complete management team.

Some netizens agree with the original po’s opinion, “I use it on both sides. The professional level of Dcard users is improving year by year, and the (PTT) here is getting older and older, and those IDs will always appear in many sections”, “Yeah, PTT can’t make money on its own, and the group leaders are 94 (that is) volunteers, not as good as the company’s salary management”, “There is no new blood, only old men and political cockroaches”, “I want new users, and then The threshold for posting is soaring.”

Other netizens refuted PTT, saying, “The professional version of Dcard is not enough”, “Maybe it is about current affairs, but the professional version of PTT is better”, “The situation of trading accounts over there is more serious”, “It seems that the D card does not There will be the wind direction and the Internet army”, “Every time Dcard is popular, it is a love story, and there is a headache when reading the title fraud, I can only say that the audience is different”, “In terms of fantasy text, it is completely no match for Dcard”, “PTT anti The indicators are 20 years old, don’t you know?”, “PTT is very useful during earthquakes”, “major events are still faster than PTT”.

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Man paralyzed in accident “Apple Watch saved my life!” once called Siri to say goodbye to his girlfriend

“I never thought I would use the (Apple) Apple Watch to make a distress call!” A 23-year-old man in the United States had an accident while riding a mountain bike a few days ago. At that time, he was suspected of being paralyzed and unable to walk. He saved his life by relying on his Apple Watch.

In 20 years, users listed 6 shortcomings, saying that “PTT will be replaced by Dcard”, citing heated debate among netizens from two factions

PTT and Dcard are popular anonymous communication platforms in Taiwan. Some netizens compared the two. He pointed out the problems of PTT’s “aging users” and “unable to make profits”. It is estimated that PTT will be completely replaced by Dcard. Agreed, and some netizens pointed out that PTT is still better than Dcard in many aspects.

Netflix needs to learn!Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass allows friends to share family subscription plans

Microsoft has earlier confirmed that through the Xbox Insiders preview program, it has begun testing the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan in Colombia and Ireland, and related news revealed that Microsoft may use “Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family” as the name of the subscription plan.

How does he ask a large-size iPhone to “fast-forward videos with one hand”?Netizens shouted what they wanted to do

As smartphones get bigger and bigger, even Apple’s iPhone 14 canceled the mini series and changed it to iPhone 14 Max. It seems that it is not an easy thing to “one-handed operation”. A netizen asked how to use one-handed video fast forwarding with an iPhone, but other netizens wondered if he wanted to “do bad things”.

Microsoft shouts: TV is the key to promoting the popularity of cloud streaming games

In an interview with the German Games Industry website earlier, Harrison Hoffman, chief product manager of Microsoft’s Xbox, said that although the market believes that mobile devices play the role of promoting the popularization of cloud streaming game services, in fact, TVs that support Internet services are cloud streaming services. The key to the popularization of streaming game services.

Limited to 12 hours! “Sprague 3” will teach you to download, try 26 kinds of weapons, and choose this area if you want to play

After waiting for 5 years, not only did I wait for Nintendo’s most popular shooting game “Splatoon 3” (formerly known as Paintball Battle 3, Huazhi 3, etc.), this time it was also the Chinese version of the whole region, which immediately attracted the attention of many fans. Today (28th), a 12-hour limited “Eve Festival” free shooting event will be launched, but be aware that “playing areas” may affect your playing time! “United News Network” takes you easy operation without trouble.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy