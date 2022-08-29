PTTandDcardIt is a popular anonymous communication platform in Taiwan. Some netizens compared the two. He pointed out the problems of PTT’s “aging users” and “unprofitable”. It is estimated that PTT will be completely replaced by Dcard. Some people agree with this article, Some netizens also pointed out that PTT is still better than Dcard in many aspects.

A netizen posted on PTT asking, “Is PTT completely beaten by Dcard now?” He said that he has been using PTT for nearly 20 years. It disappeared ten years ago. The original po said that he thought that PTT would always be the number one forum in Taiwan, but since he recently installed Dcard, he found another world, and even more bluntly said, “It feels like PTT will be replaced by Dcard soon.”

The original po put forward 6 points to explain the reason why PTT lost to Dcard:

1. There are more and more palindrome or shush texts that are sour for the sake of sourness in PTT, and there are also many sour people in Dcard, but it may be due to the announcement of schools, so users’ palindromes are quite serious. Opinions will be added. 2. As long as the wind direction of the PTT article is not brought out, it will be washed away quickly. The wind direction is a very important factor in PTT. Some people write palindrome, some people tweet, wind direction or series of articles can continue to burn. However, Dcard is different. It is not difficult for some articles with discussion value to reach more than 1,000 comments, and it will not be washed out because the articles are new or old. 3. PTT population aging. There may have been many high school students in the past, but since PTT stopped registration, the elderly above are more and more out of touch with the times. 4. PTT has become the base camp of the Internet army. After the registration is stopped and too many Internet forces are added, PTT has lost its neutrality. 5. The wind direction on the PTT is also usually completely opposite to reality. 6. Dcard has a relatively complete management team.

Some netizens agree with the original po’s opinion, “I use it on both sides. The professional level of Dcard users is improving year by year, and the (PTT) here is getting older and older, and those IDs will always appear in many sections”, “Yeah, PTT can’t make money on its own, and the group leaders are 94 (that is) volunteers, not as good as the company’s salary management”, “There is no new blood, only old men and political cockroaches”, “I want new users, and then The threshold for posting is soaring.”

Other netizens refuted PTT, saying, “The professional version of Dcard is not enough”, “Maybe it is about current affairs, but the professional version of PTT is better”, “The situation of trading accounts over there is more serious”, “It seems that the D card does not There will be the wind direction and the Internet army”, “Every time Dcard is popular, it is a love story, and there is a headache when reading the title fraud, I can only say that the audience is different”, “In terms of fantasy text, it is completely no match for Dcard”, “PTT anti The indicators are 20 years old, don’t you know?”, “PTT is very useful during earthquakes”, “major events are still faster than PTT”.

