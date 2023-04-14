On the afternoon of April 13, the Jinan Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the German Angu Group. Liu Qiang, secretary of the municipal party committee, met with Si Yongming, CEO of Angu (China) Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., and his party at Shandong Building, and witnessed the signing of the contract.

During the meeting, Liu Qiang briefly introduced the economic and social development of Jinan City. He said that in recent years, the economic and social development of Jinan City has maintained a good momentum, the economic aggregate has been continuously increased, the population size has been continuously expanded, the industrial structure has been continuously upgraded, the development environment has been continuously optimized, and the carrying capacity, influence and radiation of urban development have been continuously improved. , Created a broad space for the majority of enterprises to invest and develop their businesses. For a long time, Angu Group has maintained a good cooperative relationship with Jinan City. It is hoped that the two parties will take this signing as an opportunity to further deepen cooperation and achieve greater cooperation results. Jinan City must provide good services and create a good environment for the development of enterprises.

Si Yongming said that Angu Group is very optimistic about the Chinese market, and has continuously increased investment and cooperation in Shandong and Jinan in recent years. Facts have proved that this is a very far-sighted and correct choice. We will continue to increase investment and promote the implementation of strategic cooperation.

City leaders Li Guoqiang and Yang Li participated in related activities.