A digital magazine and a podcast are the new challenges awaiting the students of Luxury Academy to tell the world of luxury in all its facets. Inside Lenovo spacethe Academy yesterday presented the new editorial project ‘Adl Mag’.

Open to all students of the Accademia del Lusso, the project, which will start in early May, aims to form a true journalistic editorial team which will also be accompanied by a podcast, the contents of which will be created and published directly by the students enrolled in the course. The target? Recounting fashion, design, technology, lifestyle and the world of luxury in a contemporary key, in one space – as specified by Paolo Lapiccacourse coordinator and professor of Fashion styling at the Accademia del Lusso Milan – “where you can freely show the creativity and work of the kids”.

“The project stems from the belief that students should not learn only passively but instead try to do something that allows them to follow their passions and facilitate them, once the course of study is finished, to enter the world of work. In fact, many of the students in the course have already expressed their willingness to work in journalism tomorrow, always in the fashion and luxury sector, and having them arrive already with an acquired background can be of enormous help with respect to future experiences”, he explains Mark Peter Lombardcoordinator of communication courses for the Accademia del Lusso Milan, a Pambianconews. “Both the magazine and the podcast are not born as ‘school newspapers’, but want to be products that are concretely placed in the editorial landscape following all the issues we deal with here at the Academy”.

Precisely with respect to the training proposal and the challenges of the Academy, amidst continuous technological innovations, Giampiero Mele, director of education, says: “You have to constantly keep up. The continuous innovation of educational products is one of the Academy’s missions, which is fundamental because our students will have to work in companies that ask us to keep up with the times. Precisely for this reason we always promote new courses also according to the requests of the companies themselves, with which we try to maintain constant relationships. For example, at the moment we have set up new courses concerning the Metaverse and we are already working on a course on artificial intelligence, always maintaining the declination that best conforms to a school of fashion and design. We pay close attention to innovation, not only from an IT point of view, but also precisely with respect to the quality of teaching”.

What makes these courses possible is also clearly the continued demand for enrolments, which has not decreased following the pandemic. “As an Academy we have not recorded a particular decrease during the pandemic period. Compared to foreign students, at most we have had a change of users, from mainly Asian students, who for the moment are still somewhat absent from the field of Italian education, we have moved on to young people who come from all over Europe. Basically, however, we are still a purely Italian school, with 90% of students who are Italians”.