Jinchuang Energy Project Commences in Changzhou, Aiming to Boost New Energy Industry

Jinchuang Energy Project Begins in Changzhou’s Rail Transit Industrial Park

August 1, Changzhou – The highly anticipated Jinchuang Energy Project has officially commenced in the Jinchuang Rail Transit Industrial Park, located in the Wujin National High-tech Zone. The mayor of Changzhou, Sheng Lei, graced the event with his presence, emphasizing the significance of this venture.

Jinchuang Energy Project, with an investment and construction led by Jinchuang, boasts a staggering investment of 5.2 billion yuan. It will be executed in two phases, encompassing three major initiatives: the new energy smart mining machinery project, the new energy energy storage project, and the green smart zero-carbon demonstration park. The first phase of the new factory building spans across 100,000 square meters. Once production is underway, the project is projected to generate an annual output value of 10 billion yuan and contribute an annual tax of 500 million yuan. Notably, the new energy smart mining machinery project will witness a planned total investment of 3 billion yuan and create an industrial plan with an annual production capacity of 3,000 sets, generating annual sales exceeding 4.5 billion yuan. This development is expected to facilitate the penetration of new energy equipment in the mining field while enhancing the market competitiveness of Changzhou’s new energy sector.

Moreover, the new energy storage project plans to invest a total of 2 billion yuan in research and development, design, manufacture, sales, and service of large-scale power storage, industrial and commercial energy storage, and household energy storage products. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive smart energy management solutions. Anticipating annual sales exceeding 5.5 billion yuan, this project is poised to make a significant impact. As for the green smart zero-carbon demonstration park, a total investment of 200 million yuan is allocated to implement the integrated solution of “light-storage charging and swapping” to achieve the ambitious zero-carbon objectives. This initiative is projected to supply approximately 20 million kWh of green electricity annually.

Jinchuang, a diversified investment holding group founded in 1988, leads the project. The group primarily operates in rail transit equipment, new energy, environmental protection, 5G/3C communication equipment, ship equipment, and real estate. Currently, the group manages six industrial parks and one group management center in Changzhou. Moving forward, the group aims to expedite the construction of a green manufacturing management system, implement intelligent management practices, and promote environmental sustainability throughout the group’s operations, ultimately contributing to Changzhou’s journey as the new energy capital.

In addition to Mayor Sheng Lei, Qiao Junjie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Wujin District Party Committee, along with Zhou Chengtao, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, were actively involved in the event.

Wujin District’s commitment to growth and development in the new energy sector has been striking. From January to June 2021, the district successfully completed storage of a total of 10 projects, surpassing 1 billion yuan in investments. Impressively, this includes eight new energy initiatives, ranking Wujin District first in the city. Furthermore, the district accomplished 125% of its annual goal by completing 26 new key projects, 15 of which were related to new energy, leading the city. Additionally, Wujin District prioritized 20 new key projects, surpassing 62.5% of the annual target set for the city.

Changzhou seizes the opportunity to secure a prominent position in the new energy sector. In the first half of 2021, the city’s 1,256 new energy enterprises reported invoiced sales of 382.54 billion yuan, a remarkable 28.1% year-on-year increase, accounting for 39.4% of the city’s total industrial volume. The recent Sixth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Municipal Party Committee underlined Changzhou’s future plans to transform into a city with a high-quality trillion GDP. This involves concerted efforts to establish Changzhou as a national new energy strategic emerging industrial cluster, aiming to produce over 70 million new energy vehicles and achieve an output value surpassing 650 billion yuan in the new energy industry. These ambitious goals seek to expedite Changzhou’s total industrial scale breaking through the 3 trillion yuan threshold.

With the commencement of the Jinchuang Energy Project and the committed efforts of Changzhou’s government and private sector, the city is consolidating its position as a powerhouse in the new energy field, driving economic growth and paving the way for a sustainable future.

