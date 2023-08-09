Home » Kenya: the government’s attention to ICT and renewable energy sources bears fruit
Kenya: the government’s attention to ICT and renewable energy sources bears fruit

Nairobi still attracts significant investor attention, according to the latest report from consultancy Knight Frank, titled African Horizons, which attributes the growth to increased business in Kenya’s renewable energy sector.

Another important factor in attracting investment is the development of data center capacity which, in Kenya, is expanding at a rapid pace, with an expected growth from USD 190 million in 2021 to USD 434 million expected by 2027, for a increase of almost 15%. In fact, the government plans to boost infrastructure growth and improve internet connectivity nationwide by laying 100,000km of fiber optic cable by 2027.

Mobile banking and electronic financial services have also been significant drivers for Kenya’s data center market, with Safaricom’s M-Pesa emerging as a major catalyst for increased requirements.

In addition, 1,450 digital hubs and 25,000 free hotspots will be established to boost e-commerce, while the growth of fintech companies and partnerships between banks and mobile network operators have supported demand for data storage facilities. “This will undoubtedly create more opportunities for data center operators and other digital service providers to expand their services,” says the African Horizons report. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on existing opportunities in Kenya for Italian companies:

