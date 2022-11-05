Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainability and environmental protection are at the heart of the Kia brand strategy. From the electrification of the range to projects for environmental protection, the South Korean brand is at the forefront to reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2045 thanks also to a 100% electric range that should arrive by 2035.

Fourteen models arriving by 2027

A line up of 14 new electric models by 2027 and, by that date, the goal is that out of four million cars sold worldwide, half are lithium-ion. The Plan S compass is clear and continues to unfold through engagements and announcements. In fact, we recall that the medium-long term strategy is aimed at establishing a first-rate position of the South Korean brand in the automotive industry of the future, focusing more and more on electrification, mobility services, connectivity and autonomous driving.

At the moment the range includes three Full Hybrid models, five Plug-in Hybrid models (Phev) and two 100% electric models (Niro EV and EV6) to which another will be added next year.

EV9: the next electric model on the way

Between the third and fourth quarters of 2023 the EV9 electric SUV with seven seats (standard) will arrive on the market. The style shown in the last photos of the concept is now the definitive one. The length is around 5 meters and falls within the D segment. The lines are very sculpted and square with large wheel arches. The interior looks rather bright thanks to the numerous and large windows. From the first information EV9 is based on the same platform as EV6, the E-Gmp at 800 V. Charging for 100 km is done in six minutes and the total autonomy currently disclosed is 540 kilometers. While as far as performance is concerned, 0-100 km / h is covered in 5 seconds.

EV9 will also debut some innovations in the field of connectivity and assisted driving. For the first, 7 years of Kia Connect are included and it is equipped with Over the air technology that allows you to make payments through the car itself, such as a full charge. And, to download updates, such as the level 3 driving assistance system.

More models on the way

In addition to EV6 already on the market and EV9 arriving for next year, Kia has unveiled some rumors about the other upcoming electric vehicles: a b-suv by 2025, a sedan, a B-segment coupe, a small 4-wheeler EV and a half meters and a segment A crossover accompanied by two commercial vehicles on tap. Finally, it should be noted that the brand has already confirmed that the first Fcev (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) model by Kia will debut in 2028. This is one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor Group’s announced “Hydrogen Vision 2040” plan.

Environmental protection: fundamental pillar for the future

Kia has already stated that it no longer wants to be identified as a pure car manufacturer but as a provider of personalized mobility services. A change of business to accommodate new market needs and emphasize the commitment to the environment. And, in this regard, attention is paid to all parts of the electric car’s life, from production, where by 2045 the goal is Carbon neutrality, up to the disposal of the batteries so, when the recharging capacity is less than 75/70%, they are used to build an energy storage system.

Furthermore, in order to have a fleet of cars on tap, however, an adequate charging network is required. And, Kia Charge represents a rather extensive and capillary network (Ionity is also part of it) that provides sustainable energy. Speaking of environmental sustainability, the brand is engaged in various projects for the protection of the planet which include the use of plastics collected from the oceans to be used for car interiors, to the Blue Carbon project which aims to offset emissions from cars.