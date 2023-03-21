DoNews Auto News March 21, March 20，Kia China‘s new energy strategy conference was held in Shanghai. Kia’s new pure electric SUV EV5 concept car ushered in the world‘s first debut and became the focus of attention on the scene, demonstrating Kia’s determination to become a global electric vehicle brand leader.

The EV5 concept car is inspired by Kia’s “Opposites United (unity of opposites)” design concept. It is a preview version of the new pure electric SUV that will be launched in the Chinese market this year. The debut of the EV5 concept car announces the arrival of Kia’s new design era, showing the brand’s aesthetic concept of future pure electric vehicles.

The EV5 concept car is inspired by the design concept of “unity of opposites”

Karim Habib, Kia’s global design director, said: “The Kia EV5 concept car perfectly embodies the design concept of the unity of opposites in natural aesthetics and architectural technology, aiming to bring inspiration to customers in every journey, while providing sustainable environmental protection solutions. EV5 The concept car integrates user-centered innovative interior design with rich emotional language, and is specially created for users who pursue novel ideas.”

A new era of electric vehicle design, creating a new experience of life without boundaries

Kia’s “Opposites United (unity of opposites)” design concept perfectly combines nature and modernity, which seem to be incongruous contradictions, and this is also the source of aesthetic ideas for Kia’s design team when designing the EV5 concept car. The design style of the EV5 concept car is especially influenced by the core element of the concept “Bold for Nature (bold instinct)”, aiming to satisfy the young generation who yearn for “unbounded life experience” and the desire to break the boundary between the city and nature and pursue new life values. Yearn for.

Viewed from every angle, the EV5 concept car shows an avant-garde atmosphere and is highly recognizable. The front face adopts a new “digital tiger face” design, which not only pays tribute to Kia’s classic tiger-style grille design, but also reflects simplicity, dignity and strength. This new design integrates Kia’s iconic star-shaped lamps, and incorporates the concept of constellation map into the simple and bright front face.

The front face of the EV5 concept car adopts a new “digital tiger face” design

The flowing pattern formed by digital lighting extends downward from the side of the car body, which is very futuristic and highlights the pure electric gene. Whether it is the sculptural smooth lines, the boldly designed square front fenders, or the tough body posture, all of them reveal a sense of strength in tranquility. With the blessing of the solemn and rich iceberg matte green car paint, it is even more awe-inspiring. The 21-inch diamond-cut wheel design and the aerodynamic roof spoiler make the model more full and three-dimensional.

The EV5 concept car adopts sculptural and smooth lines

Coexistence space, breaking the boundary between inside and outside the car

Kia designers drew inspiration from nature to design the EV5 concept car. Correspondingly, the EV5 is equipped with intuitive functions that allow drivers and passengers to freely integrate into and appreciate the vast outdoor environment. “Bold for Nature” is the essence and core element of the brand “Opposites United” design philosophy.

The fully flat floor and spacious interior space in the car create a harmonious and unified “coexistence space” of people, nature and technology. The interior of the EV5 concept car is designed with the themes of Healing, Caring, and Re-Charging, creating a perfect resting space.

The EV5 concept car creates a harmonious and unified “coexistence space” of people, nature and technology

The interior color matching of the EV5 concept car brings a sense of tranquility and purity. The center console uses contrasting materials to highlight the concept of “bold instinct”, and the large panoramic display can provide users with richer information.

EV5 concept car center console uses contrasting materials to highlight “bold instinct” design concept

The EV5 concept car realizes the borderless design and breaks through the boundaries of the interior and exterior spaces of the car. The innovative swivel seat enables occupants to enjoy the surrounding scenery freely and comfortably while parking. When night falls, the large panoramic sunroof embedded with solar panels provides users with an excellent view to enjoy the starry sky. The advanced light bridge lighting technology in the car can freely adjust the lighting according to the needs and mood of the people in the car.

The borderless design of the EV5 concept car breaks through the boundaries of interior and exterior spaces

Kia has always paid great attention to maintaining harmony and unity with nature in the process of building cars, whether it is craftsmanship or materials. Therefore, the cockpit of the EV5 concept car also uses a variety of environmentally friendly materials. In order to implement the brand’s sustainable development strategy, environmental protection elements can be seen everywhere in the EV5 concept car, such as seaweed extract, recycled plastic and “leather-free” and other environmentally friendly materials are applied to the seats, doors, dashboard and roof, establishing a sustainable A new standard of development.

EV5 concept car adopts expandable trunk design

EV5 is expected to be launched in the Chinese market in November this year.